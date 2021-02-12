LAYTON — On paper, Davis’ lopsided 60-45 victory over Layton on Friday evening can be parsed through the shooting statistics reflecting the performance on the court.
Davis dominated early and held off Layton’s fourth quarter run in a rematch of clearly the top two teams in Region 1, earning a split of the season series with the Lancers (13-6 overall, 11-1 Region 1).
The Darts held Layton to 29.5 % from the field (13 of 44), including only 2 of 23 from 3-point land, while netting 48.9% shooting (23 of 47) and 6 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Nine steals led to 14 points on turnovers for the Darts (16-4, 11-1), but Layton won the rebound battle (32-23) and had 14 second-chance points.
“It’s all in our preparation in practice,” Davis junior Rex Sunderland said. “Before every game in the locker room coach (Chad) Sims says we’ve got to go out and punch them in the mouth or it’s going to be a dogfight. If you punch them early they might fold and lose focus.”
Layton beat Davis earlier this year in overtime and this game got the two teams even atop Region 1 with two games left in the regular season.
“We know a lot of those guys growing up together; it’s a rivalry cross town,” Sunderland said. “It always feels good to get those guys, but now we have to take care of the next one Tuesday.”
Things got a little dicey when Layton went on an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to close the gap to 50-40 with 2:17 to play, but Sunderland added four free throws down the stretch and got a bucket inside late in the game to wrap it up for the Darts.
“Up 10 with two, three minutes left, if you knock down your free throws and take care of the ball, they might be coming back, but if you take care of those things you’ll be fine in the end,” Sunderland said.
Sunderland led the Darts with 18 points, while Henry Ihrig checked in with 15 and pulled down seven rebounds.
Chance Trujillo had 17 points for Davis, all in the first half — including 4 of 4 from 3-point range — when Davis built a 34-15 halftime lead.
“They came ready to play,” Layton coach Kelby Miller said. “The Trujillo kid really got them going, had a great first half and set the tone for them. We were left kind of chasing from there.
“Our guys know it’s never over. When we got it within 10, anything can happen at that point in time. We were trying to make things happen and the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Ethan Potter scored 14 points and hauled in eight rebounds for the Lancers. Preston Squire also had double digits with 13 points.