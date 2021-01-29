WASHINGTON TERRACE — There’s a big difference between Farmington and Bonneville high schools, from their respective demographics, to their enrollment, to the layout and operation of their schools and, way farther down the list, to how their boys basketball teams operate.
The Phoenix beat teams by shooting 51% from the field, getting double-figure scoring from three players — most especially future Division-I combo guard Collin Chandler — and playing good defense.
The Lakers beat teams by defensively grinding them into pulp, forcing bad shots and turnovers, and making life tough for opponents.
After Friday, there’s nothing between them in the Region 5 standings.
Bonneville beat Farmington 53-48 to put both teams into a tie for first in the region with five games left in the regular season.
The Lakers took a 45-42 lead with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter courtesy of a Luke Dixon 3-pointer, watched as Chandler almost singlehandedly shot Farmington to a win in the dying seconds, and ultimately held on by making enough free throws at the end.
“This was a game that we won on the defensive side. Our kids were extremely competitive defensively, I thought we took the challenge defensively against a really good player and a really good group of players,” Bonneville coach Kyle Bullinger said. “In terms of the individual defensive effort, that was kind of a catalyst for success.”
On paper, the score makes Friday’s game seem like a clunker, which is certainly a fair description but it’s also how Bonneville wanted things to go given who it was up against.
Stopping Farmington is easier said than done. Chandler came in averaging 23.3 points per game, shooting 51% from the field and with an ability to score virtually anywhere, anytime.
Truman Hendry (12.7 points per game) and Caleb Mordue (10.6) round out a three-headed offensive option that helped the Phoenix come in averaging 68.4 points per game — that is, before they stepped into a gymnasium that’s rapidly turning into a meat grinder for opposing teams.
FHS raced to an 8-2 lead, then started missing shots. Bonneville tied the game 20-20 in the second quarter with a Koy Dixon 3 and the teams went into halftime tied at 23.
Farmington led 37-34 when Carson Jones scored two of his game-high 19 points on an athletic drive to the basket. Jones gave the Lakers the lead a couple possessions later with a bucket inside.
When Bonneville needed a bucket, it went to Jones, who made a variety of baseline and short jumpers that would help the Lakers capitalize on multiple stops at the other end.
For a few years now, Bonneville’s defense has shut down a lot of very good teams. Unlike the 2019-20 campaign, the Lakers are winning at a very good rate this year.
“As a team, we’re more together. I think that we’ve played with each other growing up for a long time, so I think we really have really good team chemistry and we’re really buying into what our coaches are telling us,” Jones said.
Another Luke Dixon bucket pushed the Laker lead to 49-42; inevitably, Farmington came back. Chandler made a deep 3, then banked in a deeper 3 to close the score to 50-48 at one point. Chandler and Mordue both scored 16.
Then came controversy. Chandler, with Farmington down 51-48 and with about 20 seconds left, dribbled across half court, sensed he was about to be fouled and tried to shoot.
As his arms came up from his hip, the referees called a foul, but they called a non-shooting foul — much to the disbelief of Farmington’s bench, fans and even some of the Bonneville fans.
Farmington was called for a lane violation on the front end of the ensuing one-and-one bonus trip, Jones made two foul shots at the other end to ice the game for Bonneville and the two teams are set to meet again Feb. 19 in Farmington, undoubtedly with a region title on the line.