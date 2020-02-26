SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t talk to Fremont’s boys basketball team about experiencing jitters when stepping on a big college court for the first time.
The Silverwolves exploded for six 3-point buckets in a 27-point first quarter Wednesday at the Huntsman Center to roll to an easy 77-54 Class 6A quarterfinal victory over West Jordan.
"We have started three guys for awhile," said Fremont coach Corey Melaney, whose team improved to 21-3. "Their experience did show. I was happy to see them make some shots."
The Silverwolves were 11 of 23 from deep in the pivotal first half and finished with 16 3-pointers, four short of tying a state record for most in a game.
"We shoot a lot of 3s," Melaney said. "At the same time, they were sagging. So that was open."
Fremont got 17 points each from Baylor Harrop and Mitch Stratford, 15 from Kipp Calder and 11 from Tige Voorhees as it built leads as large as 31 points in the second half. Calder and Stratford led the 3-point barrage with five each.
What was even more impressive is that Fremont managed the big win without a big night from star Dallin Hall, who elected to be more of a facilitator than a scorer, recording eight assists, six rebounds and just two points.
"He is so unselfish," said Melaney about Hall, who many record as the state’s top college prospect this season. "He takes just three shots, including one at halftime. He can dominate a game without scoring. People watch that game and see he’s the best player on the court. He knows that. He can score 40 or score 10. He does whatever the team needs him to do."
Speaking of doing what is needed, Harrop may have had a career night as he flirted with a triple double. In addition to his 17 points, he had nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
"I’ve never been that close and didn’t know I was that close [to a triple double]," Harrop said. "That comes from my teammates making shots. That’s how assists come."
The Silverwolves’ quick start didn’t surprise him.
"Honestly, that’s what we expected to do,” Harrop said. “We are all great shooters. It was just about finding the open man and everybody knocking them down."
Second-seeded Fremont will play at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the semifinals, facing third-seeded Layton. The two Region 1 foes split their season series.