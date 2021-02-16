PLAIN CITY — As neighboring schools, the Weber-Fremont rivalry is real and their first Region 1 game this year was as close as their boundaries, with Weber winning at the buzzer.
Their league and overall records are similar, but they have played a different brand of basketball to get to this stage of the season.
Weber sports a wide-open offense but gives up a lot of points, while Fremont has a lock-down defense but struggles to score sufficiently.
So Tuesday evening’s clash was a contrast in styles but it was Fremont’s offense that stepped up big with clutch plays in the fourth quarter, giving the Silverwolves a split in the season series by defeating the Warriors 65-57.
“They got lucky at the end at their place and so this game we really took it to them and showed them who we are,” Fremont junior Dakota Argyle said. “(The split) was really important to us because coming into the season we were very underrated. People thought we were going to be close to last in region and we knew we weren’t.”
Argyle had a memorable 1:28 of the final frame, beginning with a 3-pointer from the corner that gave Fremont a 57-51 lead.
“We had a timeout right before that and we called a certain play that got me a 3-point shot,” Argyle said. “I just came out with confidence and shot it. I knew I was going to knock it down and I did.”
He then found Christian Blanch underneath the basket for an assist and, on Weber’s next possession, grabbed a rebound that led to a dunk by David Calvert.
Two free throws with 19.9 seconds remaining closed the remarkable run.
“We had to stay focused at the end of the game. We’re a young team so we don’t have a lot of practice on finishing games, but we’ve matured fast and learned how to do it," Argyle said.
Argyle led the Silverwolves with 18 points, including 6 of 6 from the free-throw line (4 of 4 in the fourth quarter. Calvert added 16 points, Braden Flinders had 12 (5 of 7 from the line) and Blanch checked in with 10.
It was hot and heavy early as the teams traded leads or ties nine times midway through the second quarter.
Fremont then went on a 6-0 run and took a 29-25 led into the locker room.
“We had a great game plan coming in; we knew their personnel very well. We know it was going to be a battle,” Argyle said.
Argyle scored eight points in the second stanza and had 11 at the half for the Silverwolves.
Senior Quinn Bennett came off the bench for Weber and kept it close by netting eight points in the second period and led the Warriors with 17 points, including 6 of 6 from the foul line.
Cannon DeVries also had double digits for the Warriors with 13 points, with a trio of treys including two in the fourth quarter. His final three cut the Fremont lead to 61-57 before Argyle iced it in the closing seconds.