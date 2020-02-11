PLEASANT VIEW — Early in the second half, someone dressed as the prophet Moses walked to the front of Weber High's student section, waved his arms and split the figurative 'Red Sea' just like in the book of Exodus.
At exactly the same time, Fremont point guard Dallin Hall split apart the Warriors defense with a bounce pass in the paint that found Harrison Stimpson for an easy layup.
Hall has split defenses apart all season and it's a big part of Fremont's offense.
It flowed at its normal pace at an opportune time for the Silverwolves (19-2, 11-2 Region 1), who beat their rival Weber 72-62 Tuesday night behind 28 points from Hall, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to ward off a Warriors comeback.
The dagger in a topsy turvy second half didn't come from Hall. Rather it came from senior Tige Voorhees, who had five points by the time of Fremont's 55-45 lead in the fourth quarter.
A broken play turned into a Voorhees corner 3-pointer. A set play turned into a Voorhees corner 3 the next possession, making the lead 61-45.
Each game, Fremont hands out a hard hat to its player of the game, which isn't always the leading scorer. Voorhees got the hard hat.
"I got the wide-open shot and I was glad to hit it," Voorhees said. "It got us going, made my confidence start feeling better and then I'm just glad we got the win."
Voorhees scored 14 points but hadn't scored since the second quarter by the time of his back-to-back 3s.
Hall had 10 points in the first 3:40 of the game and the Silverwolves, whose players and coaches all wore cowboy boots before and after the game, couldn't miss.
They led 22-8 and just about everything they shot went in: tough contested floaters in the lane, drives, 3-pointers, putbacks, baseline jumpers, anything.
Max Triplett made Weber's biggest shot in the first quarter when he threw the ball full-court on a rope and it banked in — except he shot it milliseconds after the buzzer, so it didn't count.
Triplett did lead the Warriors with 19 points on a couple of slam dunks and some tough buckets as he faced numerous double teams throughout the game.
"Our focus was to just keep going in the post and make them guard Max," Weber coach Landon Cosby said. "Max had a good game and we got some good things out of that. I felt like in the first quarter we were a little amped up and we took uncharacteristic shots."
Weber's (11-9, 6-7 Region 1) season to this point has been up and down.
The Warriors were blown out 87-44 at Fremont in January, had a hangover game three days later in a 75-63 loss to Roy and nearly lost a third game in a row the next week.
But a 34-16 second half against Clearfield helped them go past a 16-point halftime deficit. They stabilized since then and, coming into Tuesday, had three wins in their last four games.
After halftime, the Warriors went on an 8-2 run — the second half became a game of runs — to close the Fremont lead to 38-29 after Cannon DeVries went coast-to-coast for a layup and a foul. DeVries scored 11 points.
Tyler Short hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 40-32 in the middle of the third.
Bridger Smith and Baylor Harrop, who added 14 points, quickly reestablished Fremont's double-digit lead, 45-32, and the Warriors came back even closer.
Weber went on an 11-1 run to close the quarter, capped by a Quinn Bennett 3-pointer to cut it to 48-43. Bennett scored 14 points Tuesday after scoring 23 points in this same game last year in an upset win for the Warriors.
Hall, who scored just one point in the third, drove for an open layup and made a stepback 3 off a screen to once again restore a double-digit lead.
Then came the Voorhees back-to-back 3's. Hall provided some pyrotechnics moments later with a crossover, stepback 3-pointer that he made while getting fouled.
"Tige's just always ready. He oftentimes draws a tough assignment on the defensive end, so even if he only has eight points or whatever, on the defensive end he's so valuable to what we do," Fremont coach Corey Melaney said.
Fremont and Weber enter their Thursday games with some RPI considerations at hand.
The Silverwolves, ranked No. 2, visit Layton, ranked No. 3. Logic says the winner gets the No. 2 seed, but the numbers may yet veer Fremont's way because of its tougher schedule.
Weber has hovered around the 13th and 14th spots in the RPI, which would put the Warriors in line for a home playoff game next week.