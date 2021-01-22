KAYSVILLE — As soon as the 3-point shot went up, Layton senior forward Ethan Potter could tell it was not true and that the ball would draw iron.
Potter slipped inside the key, grabbed an offensive rebound and somehow pushed through a pair of Davis defenders to the basket. The ball nestled the net and fell through with 36.3 seconds left in overtime.
An ensuing free throw gave the Lancers a cushion that was enough for a thrilling 54-51 Region 1 victory over the Darts on Friday evening.
“I just wanted to crash; we hadn’t shot great from 3 the whole game,” Potter said. “I know that they would stay out on me and that I could get an easy board. I was just trying to hustle my butt off and get that rebound.”
Staying composed, Potter converted the free throw, which put Davis in position to have to get a 3 for the tie.
“It was big; we didn’t want them to only need a two to send it to double overtime,” Potter said. “I was just trying to stay calm that whole time and make a high-pressure shot.”
Davis (10-4, 5-1 Region 1) had a couple of good looks at the end but was unable to knock down the shot they needed as Layton defended well in the closing seconds.
“We were playing great D the whole second half; we knew if we got a hand up, we would be fine,” Potter said.
Potter finished the game with 25 points, including 7 of 10 from the free-throw line, and had a double-double with 12 rebounds. Carter Mayfield finished with eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Layton (7-5, 4-1).
A frenetic first quarter saw the game tied or a lead change 12 times before Layton went on an 8-0 run to lead 19-16 at the break. Mayfield had all of his points in the period.
Davis turned the tables in the second stanza, going on a 7-0 streak and led 25-22 midway through the quarter, before the Lancers drew even at the half at 29.
Rex Sunderland had 10 of his team-high 15 points for the Darts in the quarter. Sunderland added six rebounds to the Davis cause, while Colby Sims and Austin Frasure both scored in double digits with 11 points each.
Things stayed tight in the second half and the teams entered overtime even at 49. The last basket in regulation was scored with 1:01 left in the fourth frame, with the customary multiple time-outs in the final moments to no avail.
Davis-Layton is always a big game and was exhilarating even with a smaller crowd than usual because of the pandemic.
“It was a little different compared to last year because we had a couple thousand people at our games; but I just tried to keep the same mindset,” Potter said. “It’s still the game of basketball, no matter how many people are there.”