PLEASANT VIEW — Max Triplett remembers the feeling on Dec. 3 when he missed a wide-open slam dunk in a tie game at Box Elder at the end of regulation.
Instead of a Weber win, the Warriors lost that game in overtime.
In the end, all the missed dunk did was add fuel to the fire of Triplett's senior season, an example of the dividends hard work can pay down the road.
Triplett made a go-ahead putback with 10 seconds left to give Weber an improbable 55-51 comeback win over Syracuse in the first round of the 6A basketball state playoffs Wednesday night.
"That (missed dunk) haunted me, so I was happy that I got that one to go in," said Triplett, who scored 14 points.
The Titans led 51-44 late in the fourth quarter before the Warriors inexplicably embarked on a game-closing 11-0 run.
Cannon DeVries hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 51, Weber's first and only 3 of the game, to set up the end-game drama.
Syracuse threw the ball out of bounds almost immediately, then Weber called timeout with 28.3 seconds left.
Weber coach Landon Cosby diagrammed a play that the team installed this week in advance of facing Syracuse's zone defense.
It involved setting two picks on the bottom two players in the zone and running a player underneath on the baseline for a layup.
Well, the Titans came out in a 1-3-1, so the sophomore DeVries dribbled to the right wing, shot a 3 and missed, but Triplett had perfect positioning for the putback.
"Here and there, we just kept chipping away. Turnover here, steal there. I thought Cannon was big. He wasn't afraid in the moment, he hit our only 3 of the game and he was aggressive," Cosby said.
To that point, Syracuse's defensive game-plan was a big reason the Titans led the overwhelming majority of the game, including 27-19 at halftime. Brock Williams led Syracuse with 14 points.
The Titans played a zone defense in the first half that limited Triplett to one field goal attempt, one point and just four touches.
In the teams' two earlier meetings, Triplett went off for 25 and 23 points against a Syracuse team that starts nobody taller than 6-foot-5.
"Yeah, it was frustrating. Give credit to them, they knew how to play us, they were smart and they watched their film," Triplett said.
Teams that faced Weber last year would note Triplett — then an athletic, skinny, 6-foot-7 forward — but they wouldn't concern themselves too much with stopping him.
Weber's opponents this year have dealt with an entirely different Triplett, who put on 15 pounds in the offseason, got stronger and has made a habit of throwing down thunderous dunks from a stationary position under the basket.
"It's a credit to him, he's worked very hard since I've got here, he's went from being a good player to now people are trying to take him away and they're game-planning and sending different guys at him," Cosby said. "We're not where we're at without Max."
Triplett's scoring in the second half briefly took a back seat to dueling baskets by DeVries and Syracuse guard Alex Wheeler.
DeVries scored 12 of his game-high 20 points and Wheeler had eight of his 12 in the second half.
Wheeler flew in for a putback to put the Titans up 45-40 in the fourth, to which DeVries responded with a driving basket. Wheeler made a layup for Syracuse's next basket and DeVries came back with a jumper.
Syracuse led 51-44 when the chaos erupted. Triplett made a putback, DeVries got a steal and Triplett missed a dunk on the ensuing possession, but Cache Clark flew in for the putback.
Bridger Hamblin went to the free-throw line with a 51-48 lead and a chance to boost Syracuse's odds. He missed the front-end one the one-and-one bonus trip, DeVries nailed the 3 at the top and Syracuse tossed it out of bounds to set up Weber's go-ahead play.
"I'm excited we won, but that was close," Triplett said.
Weber visits No. 3 Layton in Friday's second-round playoff game.