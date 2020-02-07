KAYSVILLE — Two things help define the Davis High boys basketball team.
One is a stifling defense that allows a paltry 48.3 points per game and has routinely held some of the best offensive teams in the state well below their scoring average.
Another is the third quarter.
The Darts have been one of the best teams at making adjustments after halftime and — since their lone loss of the season, a 67-62 decision at Layton last month — they’ve been even better at it.
The latest example of second-half adjustments making their mark was Friday at home in front of some 2,000 fans in what may amount to a Region 1 championship game against those same Lancers.
Davis (18-1, 11-1 Region 1) led 30-28 at halftime, tweaked a couple things on defense and exploded in the second half to beat Layton 69-52 and put itself in the driver’s seat in Region 1 with two games remaining.
In that earlier loss to Layton, the Lancers outscored Davis 19-12 in the third quarter and made the Darts play catchup.
Friday, Davis outscored Layton 15-8 in the third. The key was slowing down Layton’s offensive rhythm, starting with point guard Tanner Kofoed.
“For Kofoed, he’s going left, so we just wanted to stay on his left hand. That was the main one, we knew he would try and take over in the third, so he was a key. There was nothing really else, just play hard and rebound,” Davis guard Jake Sampson said.
Kofoed scored nine points and had two assists. Ethan Potter led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with five blocks, including two in the first quarter. No other Layton player had double figures.
Sampson, who shot 7 of 10 and scored 21 points, hit two 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run that pushed the lead to 40-30, which became 45-36 entering the fourth quarter.
After Layton’s Preston Squire scored to cut the lead to 52-43 in the fourth quarter, Davis missed a shot but there was Sampson to grab the rebound — he had three offensive boards — and put it back to restore the double-digit lead.
That was the last time Layton was within single digits because the Darts put on the finishing touches after that.
Spencer Vernon and Dylan Perrenoud drove the lane, then Sampson hit another 3, then Trevan Leonhardt made a fastbreak layup for a 63-46 lead that forced a Layton timeout with 1:52 left and had the Darts crowd on its feet for a standing ovation.
“I was really happy for the kids and the environment’s fun. I thought our student body was great and the crowd was fun,” Davis coach Chad Sims said.
Leonhardt contributed yet another stat-stuffing line of 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
For as much as the final 17-point margin would indicate a one-sided game, Layton can look at the result and see that it’s correctable.
The Lancers turned the ball over 20 times despite shooting 53.8% from the field (21 of 39) and out-rebounding Davis 25-18.
One figures even if they cut the turnovers in half, it would result in a 20-something-point swing with the way they shot the ball.
Granted, a big part of the turnovers was caused by Davis’ length on defense and ability to switch screens, which the Darts have been doing all year.
“It’s a huge advantage for us because we know that we can stop them. That’s what we like to do, it’s the easiest thing for us to do,” Sampson said.
It wasn’t just forcing turnovers that helped Davis. It was also an offense that shot 56% from the floor and assisted 18 of its 28 made baskets.
Yet for all of the turnovers, 10 in each half, Layton trailed just 30-28 at halftime after the Lancers shot 60% from the field and after the Darts had too many empty possessions to make the turnovers really hurt.
“(Layton) hit some really tough shots in the first half, we felt like they were tough contested shots. So we felt like if we just kept defending and give us enough time to get in a rhythm offensively that it would be OK. Not many adjustments other than just keep playing defense,” Sims said.
In the fourth quarter when the game’s result was no longer in doubt, the Davis student section chanted, “Region champs!” It should be noted that Davis isn’t region champs, but the Darts are 11-1 and have a one-game lead on Layton and Fremont, who are both 10-2.
The other thing in the Darts’ favor is that they’ve finished the hard part of their region schedule. All that remains is Clearfield and Northridge — Sampson and Sims said they weren’t about to take the next games lightly — while Layton and Fremont meet in the regular-season finale.
“We know that we control our own destiny now. We can win the state championship. We just have to stay focused every game, day-by-day, practice, keep getting better. It looks good,” Leonhardt said.