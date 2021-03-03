FARMINGTON — Farmington High boys basketball junior guard Collin Chandler scored a team-high 29 points for the Phoenix on Wednesday night, and eight of those 29 points were arguably the most important of the evening — and maybe of the Phoenix’s season to date.
With Farmington trailing Mountain View 49-48 in the fourth quarter of a 5A boys basketball state quarterfinal game, Chandler went on a personal 8-0 run that gave the Phoenix breathing room and eventually a 61-56 win over the Bruins.
“We just had to turn something around. Can’t go into the end of the game relying on foul shots, we needed to give ourselves an extra gap, an extra cushion,” Chandler said. “I don’t know, just thinking about my seniors. It can’t be their last game.”
It started with two made free throws to give FHS a 50-49 lead then, after Chandler rebounded a missed MV shot at the other end, he rebounded his own miss on the offensive glass for a putback and a 52-49 lead, one of his 13 rebounds.
Tanner Nordquist stole a pass on MV’s next trip down then, after two frantic shots, FHS got the ball back and reset to Chandler, who somehow got a twisting, falling, driving shot to go down for a 54-49 lead.
The Bruins called timeout at the 3:03 mark after Chandler got the crowd on its feet with a steal and a two-handed, fast-break dunk. Eventually the Phoenix closed the game out to advance to Friday’s 5A semifinal at Salt Lake Community College against No. 1 Timpview.
“It’s nice when a really good player that works hard and has earned the right to be a star in that situation steps up for their team and kind of puts his team on his shoulders and says we’re going to win this,” FHS head coach Kasey Walkenhurst said.
“We’re pretty hyped about it,” Chandler said of the win and the chance to play in the semis.
Mountain View’s Calvin Gustafson started 2 for 2 for a 5-2 lead, then the Bruins did the following on their next 13 possessions: missed 3-pointer, traveling, two made free throws, turnover, turnover, missed 3, turnover, miss, miss, miss, one made free throw, turnover, miss.
That, plus 10 points from Chandler in the first quarter, put the Phoenix up 18-11 going to the second quarter when the game turned 180 degrees.
Mountain View’s shooting stayed ice cold in the second quarter as well, missing open shots and contested ones. But the Bruins pulled to a 29-29 tie at halftime by getting to the free-throw line more than a dozen times in the second quarter.
Two of those free throws came via a technical foul handed to Walkenhurst, who yelled at a referee amid a period where Farmington had been called for double-digit fouls against just three for the Bruins.
The expected slugfest between the No. 4 Phoenix and No. 5 Bruins continued in the second half as the teams traded baskets. After sitting the second quarter with foul trouble, FHS fed the ball to post player Truman Hendry, who scored six in the third quarter and finished with 14 points.
“We kind of feel like we have a three-headed monster as far as scoring with Collin, Caleb (Mordue) and Truman if we can have two of them going. If all three of them are going we’re really good,” Walkenhurst said.
Most of the shots Mountain View took in the third and early fourth quarters went in no matter the degree of difficulty: long 2, drive against a double team, fadeaway drive — you name it and it probably went in.
It wasn’t enough, because there’s ultimately a reason Chandler is a highly rated combo guard in the class of 2022 and sought after by multiple Power 5 men’s basketball programs, most notably Utah and Stanford.
And if one hadn’t watched Chandler play until Wednesday night, the personal 8-0 run in the fourth quarter amid the 29-point, 13-rebound performance may have been an appropriate introduction.
On Friday night, Farmington will face Timpview in the semifinals, just like last season at the Huntsman Center when the Phoenix lost on an agonizing buzzer beater that bounced on the rim a handful of times before dropping in.
The Thunderbirds would be a tough draw in 6A let alone 5A, as they come in with a 22-3 record and a quartet of double-digit scorers led by BYU signee Jake Wahlin (13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds per game).
LEHI 56, BONNEVILLE 35
LEHI — No. 11 Bonneville met its playoff end at No. 3 Lehi, falling in the 5A quarterfinals after trailing 27-21 at halftime but mustering only 14 second-half points.
Matt Tesch and Jordan Citte each scored 11 points to lead the Lakers (14-8). Carson Jones scored 10 points and Jarom Strate added three, accounting for all of the team’s 35 points. Lehi outshot Bonneville 7-0 from the 3-point line.