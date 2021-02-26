FARMINGTON — Free throws aren’t as flashy as banked in 3-pointers at the buzzer, but when you’re grinding, you take what you can get.
Farmington boys basketball junior Collin Chandler launched in a heave from half court that gave the Phoenix an 11-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but it was his eight foul pitches in the fourth frame that finally put Highland away.
With a hard-fought, 66-54 win over the Rams on Friday, Farmington advanced to the 5A quarterfinals against No. 5 Mountain View, scheduled at home for March 3.
Chandler went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the last three minutes of the game and 11 of 15 overall, finishing with 19 points as No. 4 Farmington maintained its lead in the fourth quarter.
“They were just getting me the ball. We wanted to cut down on turnovers and I was the only guy they could foul,” Chandler said. “I can hit free throws. At the end of the day. I’m the one with the ball to close the game out.”
Farmington’s seven-point halftime lead had edged to eight late in the third quarter when Chandler threw up a prayer from the Phoenix logo at mid-court that was still heaven-bound when the clock expired.
“I just told them get me the ball, I’ve got to go downhill. We only had a short amount of time, I knew it was going to be a long shot. I just wanted to get a good look at it. Luckily it went in,” Chandler said. “That was a momentum swing for sure, being up double digits over eight. It’s tough to come back in one quarter.”
Freshman Paul Beattie came off the bench to notch double digits for Farmington with 10 points, while Sam Rencher, Caleb Mordue and Truman Hendry each had nine.
The teams traded punches early as Farmington (17-7) went on a 9-0 run in the middle of the first quarter and No. 20 Highland (9-13) countered with a 6-0 streak. Farmington led 17-14 at the quarter break.
It was tied or the lead changed hands seven times in the first half — the last time at 19 — then Beattie scored six straight for the Phoenix, helping them to a 30-23 halftime advantage.
“Paul comes in, no fear and puts up 10 points,” Farmington coach Kasey Walkenhurst said. “That’s all a kid being a gym rat and working hard and embracing the moment.”
Point guard Rencher had eight points in the half, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Mordue netted seven through two periods.
“They had a good game plan coming in, but we had players like Sam Rencher step up and hit shots, that kept us in the game,” Chandler said. “It took us a half to figure out what to do on offense, but we figured it out in the second half and they couldn’t do much with us.”
Chandler’s long-distance 3 at the end of the third quarter gave the Phoenix a 47-36 lead they would not relinquish.
Highland was an upset winner on Tuesday and came in on a three-game winning streak, so Farmington knew it would be a battle.
“Highland is always a well-coached, disciplined team,” Walkenhurst said. “They were coming in hot and we’ve been hot, so we knew it was going to be a typical state tournament battle.”