GARLAND — The warm winter that's hugged Utah this season produced yet another springlike day in the Bear River Valley, where the mountain peaks reached toward a flawless sky that opens up for miles.
Just like the sky above them, the Bear River boys basketball team slowly opened up a large lead later that night against Ben Lomond in the 4A state playoffs, methodically beating the Scots 56-36 to advance to Friday's second round.
The Bears (10-12) won this one slowly and surely, scoring a basket here, a basket there and limiting the Scots to one of their worst offensive games of the season through the first three quarters.
"I think that's one of our best defensive performances of the year," Bears coach Reggie Shaw said.
Curiously, no player in the game reached double-figure scoring for either team. Gehrig Marble scored a team-high nine points for Bear River, Kace Jones and Dax Sorenson each scored eight and Caleb Barfuss scored seven.
For Ben Lomond (4-19), the trouble started 14 seconds into the game when the Scots had to call timeout after winning the opening tip and getting caught in tough defense. Kekoa Beard led the Scots with nine points and Trenton Harris added eight.
By the time Caleb Alexander hit a 3-pointer to put the Scots on the board, the Bears led 8-3 with 3:02 left in the first quarter, a lead that grew to 16-5 by the end of the quarter and 22-10 at halftime.
For the football score that was showing on the scoreboard, the game appeared as if both teams were stuck in some mud. The Bears and Scots missed their fair share of shots open and contested throughout the game.
Ben Lomond had a 3-pointer miss at the start of the second half, BR quickly scored three baskets at the other end — two from Gehrig Marble — and the lead was 29-10.
Bear River's half-court trap caused all sorts of issues for Ben Lomond once it got past the halfway line, and it wasn't until 4:35 remained in the third quarter that Kaysen Munford put the Scots on the board in the second half.
"Defense kind of has been our thing, and games when our defense has not been good it's because we're turning the ball over," Shaw said. "Like tonight we had six turnovers is all, which has got to be a season-low for us, so if we're taking care of the ball and forcing teams to play half-court offense we're a really good defensive team."
A key to the game for Ben Lomond was to not get crushed on the rebounds like it did in the teams’ first meeting, a 57-43 win for Bear River in the third game of the year back in December.
That game, the Bears owned the glass 29-15. The unofficial tally on Tuesday: 41 for Bear River, 16 for Ben Lomond.
The Bears aren’t exactly favored in their next matchup. They go to St. George on Friday to meet defending state champion Dixie, the No. 2 seed.
"Second quarter, offensively, we only had six points. We cant have a dead quarter there, especially going deeper into the state tournament, you can't afford to do that," Shaw said.