SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday's 6A boys basketball state quarterfinal at the Huntsman Center was just 68 seconds old when potential disaster struck the Layton Lancers.
Their star forward and leading scorer Ethan Potter came down after a rebound and stayed sitting down, holding his left ankle.
He needed help leaving the court and, suddenly, there was an opening Pleasant Grove could try to exploit.
The Vikings didn't. Potter came back at the 2:45 mark of the first quarter and promptly put a stamp on the game, as Layton led by as much as 22 points and advanced to Friday's state semifinals against Fremont with a 73-59 win over PG.
"I had an injury similar to what I did today last year. I missed a couple games, but I'm not going to miss any state tournament games. There's no way that I'm going to be out for that," Potter said,
It was a 9-8 Layton lead after the first quarter, and then the Lancers took control. Potter threw down a two-handed dunk just 19 seconds after the quarter reset and assured everyone his ankle was fine.
He followed it with two impressive sequences: a tough inside layup followed by a defensive rebound, then later draining a 3-pointer at one end and blocking a shot at the other end.
Potter went 11 of 17 from the field, scored 28 points with 13 rebounds and had a team-high four steals. The only time he missed was the four-minute stretch in the first quarter; he played the remaining 28 minutes.
"I wasn't thinking about it, so I became more aggressive (in the second half) and I started posting up more, which ultimately led to more points for me," Potter said.
Layton went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter with Potter and Tanner Kofoed's fingerprints all over the offense, while a total team effort on the defensive end kept PG from maintaining the pace.
The Lancers shot 12 of 21 in the first half — 4 of 6 from 3-point range — and led 33-16 at halftime. They finished with a 28-of-50 mark from the field and a 32-24 rebounding edge.
The double-digit lead eventually fell to single digits as PG mounted a second-half comeback.
Kael Mikkelson's 3-pointer in the fourth quarter cut Layton's lead to 55-47, summoning vestiges of the Davis-Westlake game earlier in the day where the Darts saw a 20-point lead fall to six in the final frame.
"Here's the bottom line, basketball's a game of runs, right? We tell our guys that all that time. You don't get to a quarterfinal game, semifinals, championship without seeing teams make runs at you," Layton head coach Kelby Miller said. "That's a very good team, (they played) six overtime games, they've had a bunch of games like that, down double digits and fought back."
Kofoed finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting with five assists, and had several crucial baskets and free throws in the fourth quarter as PG cut the lead to 61-55. Carter Mayfield scored 10 off the bench.
PG spent most of the fourth quarter making a big run, but Potter put the exclamation points on Layton's semifinal appearance. First was a fast-break, two-handed dunk, then an and-one layup on the very next possession.
"I always try to get more dunks in these games," Potter said with a smile. "It gets me more hyped and going. I just love it."
LAYTON, FREMONT TO FACE OFF IN SEMIFINAL
Layton and Fremont met twice in the regular season. They'll meet again — not for all the marbles, but for a pretty substantial amount of them.
"At this point in time, the hay’s kind of in the barn right?" Miller said. "We are who we are, they are who they are, there’s not anything they’re going to do that we haven’t seen this year and so ultimately I think it just comes down to who's executing their stuff the best and who's hitting shots."
The Lancers and Silverwolves will tip off at 8:40 p.m. Friday at the Huntsman Center. Fremont won the teams' first meeting, 70-66 at home, and Layton won second meeting — the regular-season finale — 77-69 at LHS.