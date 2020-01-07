OGDEN — Garet Rentmeister didn’t even look at the basket but knew a stepback 3-pointer was the shot he wanted to take.
Swish. Rentmeister shot another and it went right through.
Those shots were the catalyst for the Ben Lomond senior guard’s 23 points Tuesday in one of the best performances by the Scots (4-8, 2-1 Region 10) so far this season, a 78-61 win at rival Ogden High where they led big early, weathered the Tigers’ challenges and exploded offensively in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we just came in here intense, ready to take care of business, and we’ve had a lot of trouble with lack of intensity in practice and stuff like that. I thought we came in here ready to do our job as a team,” he said.
Rentmeister credited a lot of his offensive success to his teammates, but those two early shots did a lot more than give Ben Lomond an early lead.
It’s where things went off kilter for Ogden, “about four seconds in,” Tigers head coach Brock Randall said.
“We didn’t do a very good job on Garet right from the get-go and I feel like that’s all they needed to get them energized. I thought we played hard, but he had a special night,” Randall said.
Rentmeister scored 19 of his 23 in the first half, making all seven of his free throws in the frame, as the Scots took a 37-26 lead.
Ben Lomond ballooned the lead to 47-32 early in the third before Ogden (2-9, 0-2) cut it to 50-43 going into the fourth quarter on DJ Frye’s late basket.
Frye, a senior forward who transferred to Ogden from Bonneville this season, led all scorers with 24 points — 18 in the second half.
Another Frye basket cut it to 51-45 early in the fourth, the start of a net-burning rally where both teams combined to make four straight shots, capped by a 3 from BL’s Ryan Alvarez.
Frye hit a 3 to cut the lead to 59-50 and that was as close as the Tigers would get again. Isaiah Coria was the only other Ogden player in double-figure scoring with 15 points.
Rentmeister nailed a deep 3-pointer, Alvarez banked in a couple baseline floaters and Mason Buck’s incisive pass found a wide-open Caleb Alexander underneath the hoop for an easy bucket.
All told, it was a 9-0 run late in the fourth that made the final margin so large. Kekoa Beard scored 14 points for Ben Lomond and Alvarez had 12.
Overall, it was the kind of effort head coach Tanoka Beard wanted to see from his group all season on the back of some games he feels the Scots should’ve won.
“We played solid, trusted one another, moved the ball, got the ball to guys who were playing well, the things that we’ve preached for the last 5-6 weeks — and they paid off,” Tanoka Beard said.
Tanoka Beard wishes the Scots could’ve replicated their Tuesday effort in games earlier this season, but those games didn’t offer the extra intensity, emotion and urgency that come with cramming into Ogden High’s gym for a rivalry game.
At the final buzzer, Rentmeister and a BL assistant coach both jumped and shoulder-bumped each other once the win was officially in the books.
“I know that this win on an away game gives us a chance to go into our house on Friday against Tooele with momentum, momentum for the season,” Rentmeister said.