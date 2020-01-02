Friday brings the full return of prep boys basketball after winter break. Region 1 games resume Friday, while Region 10 gets back to the grind on Tuesday, followed by Regions 5 and 11 next Friday.
Here's a few things to keep an eye on as the games start to mean a little more.
REGION 1 IS LIKELY A THREE-TEAM RACE
Davis High lost a lot from last year's team that lost a heartbreaker in the state semifinals, but there's been no letup from the Darts so far.
They're 8-0 overall, 1-0 in region play and appear to have turned Region 1 from a two-team race to a three-team race. Davis has won all of its games by double digits including five by 20-plus points.
The team shoots 49% from the field, six players average 7.4 points per game or better with Spencer Vernon's 15 ppg leading the way.
Senior Trevan Leonhardt averages 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
Davis' early success adds to the intrigue of Region 1, which has three unbeaten teams — Fremont at 9-0 and Layton at 8-0 — who also occupy the top three spots in the 6A RPI rankings.
The Darts head to Fremont on Friday for a matchup of guard-heavy teams.
The more unknown commodity will be the tactical battle when Layton and its superior post play matches up with Fremont and Davis' guard-heavy teams.
Iit's a safe bet that no one's going undefeated in Region 1.
THE OTHER REGION RACES ARE KIND OF MUDDY
In November, the prevailing thought in 5A Region 5 was it would come down to Bountiful and Woods Cross.
It might be safe to throw in everyone else to a certain degree.
Box Elder (7-3) is 3-0 at home and can score inside and outside, they have a lot of experience and they're finding a knack for winning some of the close games that they lost in droves last year.
Farmington (7-4) shoots 50% as a team, 39% from 3-point range and the Phoenix presents a matchup problem with its scoring balance.
Bonneville's (4-6) defense has held seven of its 10 opponents below their prior scoring averages and the Lakers are three bad quarters away — Northridge, Weber, Sky View — from possibly being 7-3.
Viewmont's (5-8) had a couple close calls against teams that, on paper, should've beat the Vikings by at least 10-15 points. Plus, Viewmont gets four rivalry games with Farmington and Bountiful where odds go out the window.
In Region 11, the top four teams right now are a combined 28-12, among them 8-3 Bear River.
Parity is probably going to reign supreme in the region just like last year when the two teams that tied for third place went 6-4, just two games behind the region champ.
Morgan's (6-3) prospects in Region 13 also look unknown.
The Trojans will likely be favored, but they'll face stiff competition from Judge Memorial, which is 7-5 against a schedule that features nine upper-classification teams, and maybe Summit Academy (7-4), but the Bears went 0-8 in region play last year after an 8-5 non-region start.
In Region 17, Layton Christian is 2-0 despite a 1-8 non-region record. No one will be shocked if the Eagles win 10-plus games and another region title.
EARLY RPI OBSERVATIONS
Farmington High is 7-4, one of three 5A schools with seven wins; five have eight wins, two have nine and one has 11 as of Jan. 1.
Yet Farmington's RPI ranking as of Jan. 1 is 15th, below 4-3 East (14th), 6-6 Lehi (12th) and 8-5 Alta (ninth).
For that, it can largely thank its 11 opponents, who are a combined 48-61 as of Dec. 31 with an Opponents' Win Percentage (abbreviated OWP, one of the three main calculations that goes into the RPI score) of .408, which is the lowest of any 5A school.
The chances of the OWP staying this low are slim, but it's an example of uncertainty with scheduling: play good teams and lose more games early but be more prepared for the state tournament, or schedule weaker teams and win a few games, get some confidence and take an RPI hit come late-February?
On the other side of the spectrum, there's Weber, which is 5-3 overall and ranks 10th in the 6A RPI, ahead of 7-4 Riverton (12th), 6-4 Jordan (16th) and 7-5 Cyprus (17th).
The Warriors are 10th because, in part, they've played the ninth-toughest schedule in 6A to date including teams like Davis (8-0), Sky View (7-2), Box Elder (7-3) and Farmington (7-4).
FUN FACTS
Ben Lomond (3-7) has won its two most recent close games, 56-53 in overtime and 44-40, after losing its first two single-digit games of the year.
Ogden is 2-3 in games decided by single digits, having lost three such games in a row. Bountiful has won its last three overall, each by single digits.
Statistically, the best "close game" teams are Fremont and Layton, who are both 3-0 in single-digit games. Morgan's 3-1.
Layton ranks second in the whole state (third if you count Wasatch Academy, which is independent in boys hoops), averaging 78.5 points per game as a team.
In team defense category, Davis ranks at the top of 6A, allowing 48.5 points per game.
According to MaxPreps, Fremont senior Dallin Hall ranks second in the state in assists per game (7.6), Utah Military Academy junior Natarius Smith ranks second in steals per game (4.0) and Davis' Trevan Leonhardt is third at 3.8 steals per game.