TAYLORSVILLE — There was no blown lead, no turnover in a tie game on the penultimate possession and no bouncing buzzer beater heartbreaker loss for the Farmington boys basketball team in the 5A semifinals this year against Timpview.
The Phoenix players celebrated wildly on the court after a 60-51 win over the same Thunderbirds on Friday night at Salt Lake Community college in the 5A semifinals.
“You go a whole year with that feeling, it’s tough, so we’ve been waiting for this game and played our hearts out,” Farmington junior Collin Chandler said.
With three seconds left, a Timpview comeback attempt fell short and ended in a wide-open Chandler fast-break dunk that served as the final pull of the strings on the bow that wrapped up Farmington’s trip to the title game.
In the school’s third year of existence, Farmington will face the winner of the late Lehi-Olympus semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday at SLCC in the 5A boys basketball championship game — just before the Farmington girls team meets Springville at 7:30 p.m. in the 5A girls title game.
Chandler led the Phoenix with 16 points and, apart from two big dunks, had some trouble scoring. But FHS had its 13-10 first-quarter lead without anything from Chandler offensively.
In fact, point guard Sam Rencher had his hands all over the game on both ends, scoring five points himself in the first quarter (he finished with nine) and getting a steal to set up a Caleb Mordue fast break.
Mordue quietly scored 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Truman Hendry scored seven points, adding 10 rebounds and three steals.
Chandler got on the board at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter with a two-handed dunk on the break to give FHS a 17-12 lead. Timpview slowly came back, took a 20-19 lead on a Jake Wahlin 3-pointer and pulled back to a 24-24 tie at halftime.
“We needed to limit their big three: Wahlin, (Coleman) Ford and (Jaxon) Santiago. We hold Ford to eight and Santiago six, and Wahlin’s 15 I think were extremely difficult. Our plan, if you want to call it that, came to perfection a little bit just because our guys gritted down and played,” Farmington head coach Kasey Walkenhurst said.
The first half finished quickly in about 27 minutes thanks to only five fouls called and hardly any stoppages.
Predictably the second half went longer, especially when it became a foulfest down the stretch as Timpview tried to come back.
Farmington took control of the game with a 16-2 run spanning parts of the third and fourth quarters, going from trailing 38-31 to leading 47-40.
Everett Page, who went 0 of 3 from 3-point range in the first meeting this year against Timpview, made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to ignite the Phoenix and its fans. Page finished with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
“Being down in a game like that with the atmosphere, I don’t think it’s that hard to get adrenaline in you. The momentum kind of came, Everett stepped up, hit a ton of shots and that’s what brought us back in the game,” Chandler said.
The Farmington lead got all the way up to nine points, 51-42, with a couple chances to get it to 11 points, but the Thunderbirds made a last-ditch charge at a finals appearance.
BYU signee Wahlin scored 15 points tough points, but played sparingly down the stretch with four fouls before eventually fouling out with 18.6 seconds left.
By that time, Farmington’s lead wavered between 5-7 points as the Thunderbirds tried to give themselves a late chance. The Phoenix made sure the chance never came.
“That was a tough one, man. That team, they’re so tough but I think we wanted it more than them. We’ve been waiting a whole year to get back at them, so happy it’s the semis again so I think we kind of came out with a chip on our shoulder,” Chandler said.
Timpview won the teams’ December meeting 61-48 and held Chandler to seven points on 2-of-15 shooting (the team shot 18 of 51 overall), but Walkenhurst said Farmington is a different team now.
“Earlier in December we weren’t a cohesive unit yet," he said. "We had so few practices in November and December and we were playing so many games, every time we figured out something to work on we had another game to play and we didn’t have a chance to practice it. Once we had Christmas break to fix what we were trying to do, do a couple team things, get our chemistry going, since then we’ve won 15 of 16."
That loss to Timpview was on Dec. 23. Since then, Farmington has indeed won 15 of 16 games with its only loss being a 53-48 rock fight at Bonneville in January.