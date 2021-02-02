PLAIN CITY — It’s one thing to memorize your own team’s playbook. It’s another thing to add your opponent’s playbook to that.
Davis High’s boys basketball players probably don’t know everything Fremont’s got written on the whiteboard but they knew a lot, and knew enough, about the Silverwolves on Tuesday night to win 58-26 and simultaneously hold them to 33% shooting.
Many times throughout the game, things would go as such: Fremont’s coaches would call out a set, Fremont’s players would call out the set and ... so would Davis’ players.
“It plays tricks on their mind. They think, ‘Oh they know our stuff, we can’t run it anymore,’” senior Chance Trujillo said.
The Darts (13-4, 8-1 Region 1) knew where the ball was going, where the cutters were going, when the screens were coming and from which player.
It was a display of defensive preparation, of paying attention in the dark film room, that helped Davis stay a half-game behind Layton in the Region 1 standings.
Trujillo was the offensive catalyst, scoring 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including a 5-of-7 mark from 3-point range. He came in averaging 8.3 points per game, surpassed that average in half of the first quarter and doubled his average 11 seconds into the second half.
No other player in the game for either team cracked double-digit scoring. In the teams’ first meeting, the first since their epic state title showdown last year, Davis won a rockfight 47-36.
The Darts had nearly half of that point total by the first-quarter buzzer thanks to well-executed offense and Trujillo’s red-hot shooting.
Trujillo had 13 points in the first quarter alone, with three 3-pointers plus a short jumper with less than a second left in the quarter, to give Davis a 22-8 lead.
Fremont (7-8, 5-4) coach Corey Melaney told his team — loudly — to be more physical, especially on defense, in the quarter-break huddle.
The Darts didn’t score in the second quarter until the 2:19 mark on a short jumper by Rex Sunderland, but the Darts played plenty of solid defense at the other end and only saw the lead drop to 11 at halftime.
They immediately came out and didn’t let Fremont score until the 4:21 mark of the third. Trujillo, quiet in the second quarter, capped the third-quarter surge with another 3 to make it a 42-21 lead, quieting any Fremont comeback hopes.
“It wasn’t just one guy trying to stop their one guy and our guys work together, they’ve been working all year at it and it’s finally coming together,” Davis head coach Chad Sims said.
Tuesday was the fourth time Davis has held a Region 1 team under 40 points in a game. Statistically, the two main differences were shooting percentage (Davis shot 55.6% and Fremont 33%) and turnovers (Davis committed four turnovers, Fremont 19).
Based on who one talked to, the preseason Region 1 favorite was either Layton or Davis, with Weber as the darkhorse and no one else.
It’s mostly playing out that was, but the region title is coming down to two things: how the two Layton-Davis games play out (LHS won the first one 54-51) and how those two teams do in the “landmine” games against the other top-half teams in the region.
Tuesday was a landmine game, particularly with how Fremont’s played of late. The Silverwolves had avoided being blown out in the two games against Layton and Davis, unlike most of the other Region 1 teams, before Tuesday.
Overall, they were a step slower on offense, part of which owes to freshman Hunter Hansen sitting on the bench with his left knee in a heavy brace.
Dakota Argyle’s seven points and nine rebounds led the Silverwolves and Christian Blanch scored seven as well.