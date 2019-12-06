PLEASANT VIEW — Cache Clark went to the bench with his third foul and 6:12 remaining in the second quarter. He finished the half with two points after scoring 16 and 25 points the past two games for Weber High.
Just out of the locker room for the second half, Clark hit a basket. It got him comfortable, then showed why the Warriors might be better off with him on the floor.
Trailing 45-41, Clark drained a 3-pointer, then another, then another to help Weber turn a 40-30 deficit into a 57-51 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Then he drained another, four-straight 3-pointers that kept an already energized crowd fully engaged.
"It's our crowd and it's our bench. We hit a shot, they get us going and after that it's just confidence," said Clark, who scored 17 points.
In between, big man Max Triplett threw down two-handed dunks three separate times, scored 16 of his game-high 23 in the second half and the Warriors came back to beat Farmington High 72-67 on Friday night.
What it does for the Warriors is give them confidence moving forward, knowing they can come back and win after going down early against a team that can't miss. They started the year 0-2 and are now 2-0 since.
"It just shows how tough and together our guys are. We've talked about that from day one," Warriors head coach Landon Cosby said.
Farmington (3-1) went ahead 16-9 in the first quarter, then 18-11 after McKay Thomsen scooped up a loose ball and made a free-throw-line jumper, prompting a Weber timeout.
To that point, the Phoenix's offense was fluid and its defense was speeding up Weber's offense, causing miscues. Thomsen had 13 of his 20 points in the first quarter.
Sophomore Collin Chandler scored 16 of his team-high 21 in the first half on an impressive array of shots.
Chandler, who opened the season with a 36-point outburst against East, drove past a double team from the wing, then stopped to hit a baseline jumper early in the first.
"He was able to knife down the middle, which shouldn't happen in a zone (defense), but he got it going. He's a really great player, great stepback, really talented player," Cosby said. "I told my guys at halftime, we've got to help out Cannon (DeVries) or whoever's guarding them and get off your guy, get in the gap and help."
When Weber cut the lead to 26-23 in the second, Chandler grabbed an offensive rebound, drove back to the paint and finished off the glass.
For his next act, he drove from the left and put up a running bank shot with his left hand that went in high off the glass.
Fortunes changed for Weber, once it came out of the locker room. Clark made a bucket, Triplett made one, then got an and-one to go down, then scored on a putback to close the lead to 45-41.
Two Clark 3-pointers later the Warriors had the lead, 47-45.
"With that first half I had those three fouls, that two points, I was like, 'Yo, I'm flipping things around right now,'" he said.
Josh Wade and Truman Hendry scored for Farmington to tie it at 49 a little later, then Clark hit another 3 before he fed Triplett on an alley-oop layup to convert a fastbreak and restore the five-point lead.
Hunter Ropelato's 3-pointer with four seconds left gave Weber a 57-51 lead going to the final frame.
Triplett posterized a defender for a two-handed dunk and made the ensuing free throw to make it 63-56, the third such dunk by the much bigger, much-improved center.
"It's just sealing (defenders) off. It really helped that the guards hit outside shots, that got me wide-open. I've been working hard and it pays off down low," Triplett said.
Sophomore point guard DeVries drove through a wide-open FHS defense to make it 67-58, then the Phoenix cut it to 67-66 to give it a chance after Wade's 3-pointer bounced on the rim and went through.
That brought Triplett's biggest challenge. He'd made the easy layups, the contested finger-roll shots and the tough slam dunks. What about two free throws in a one-point game with less than a minute left?
Swish. The Warriors went 16 of 18 from the foul line. Triplett was 7 of 8.
The Phoenix clawed back to give itself a chance and almost washed away Weber's good tidings.
Wade rebounded Chandler's missed free throw with 17.6 seconds left down by three, letting FHS coach Kasey Walkenhurst call timeout to set up a play.
Chandler shot a tough 3 from the left that fell short. The Phoenix took its first loss of the year. Chandler's averaging 22.5 points per game to start the year.