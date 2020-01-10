SYRACUSE — At the end of the first quarter, Weber’s Max Triplett had outscored Syracuse 12-11, all by himself.
When you weave in the rest of his Warrior mates, the margin was nine at the end of one and had grown to 21 points midway through the fourth period before the roof almost caved in on the visitors.
Weber waded through a Titanic Syracuse comeback in the final frame and escaped with a win, an 86-80 Region 1 donnybrook Friday night.
Triplett had 20 points at the half on a variety of dunks, layups and rebounds as the Warriors led 44-29 at the break.
“Our game plan was to work inside out because we were a lot bigger than they were,” Triplett said. “So, if we could get the inside going our outside stuff could start falling. It was working in the first quarter so we kept going at it.”
Climaxing a 25-point, 11 rebound night on a bucket and one, Triplett took a seat with 3:58 left in the game and Weber up 78-57 as coach Landon Cosby cleared the bench.
But then things got crazy as Syracuse went on a 21-2 run over the next three-plus minutes — even as the Weber starters came back in after only a minute respite — to close the gap to 80-78.
“I never felt like we would give up, especially with that much time left,” Syracuse coach Troy Anderson said. “I told my starters they weren’t done. I don’t remember all the ins and outs of it, but we hit a shot or two, got a turnover or two, we came back at it.
“We got a big push at the end. They were up for it, and played real hard. I was proud of our effort, there’s no quit in us."
Cannon DeVries drained four free throws over the final 25 seconds and Cache Clark added a pair in the closing seconds to plug the leak for the Warriors (7-4 overall, 2-2 Region 1).
Weber shot 15 of 26 on free throws for the game, while the Titans tallied 28 of 42 from the stripe.
Clark complemented Triplett’s game with 27 points, including five threes, and DeVries added 16 points on three triples and 5 of 8 from the line.
“Our guys knocked down shots and we moved the ball for open looks,” Triplett said. “They’re both great spot-up shooters and made some big ones when Syracuse closed the middle.”
Where the Warriors owned the paint and then the deep game opened up, Syracuse (3-9, 1-3) had a dilemma of what to do on defense.
“We tried about five different defenses. We started 1-3-1, changed to 2-3, then zone and man,” Anderson said. “Then a box and one to double down in the middle, then they hit outside. Kind of had to pick our poison and throw some changes at them and hope for the best.”
Connor Saunders came off the bench to lead the Titans with 18 points, including 6 of 7 from the foul line and a pair of 3s. Kaden Erickson also came off the cushions for 16 points, two 3s and 4 of 4 from the line, while Kobe Rusch notched double digits with 11 points.