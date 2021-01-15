PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High’s boys basketball team has had a frustrating time in the second half of games this season.
A handful of times, the Warriors have either blown a second-half lead or been blown out of a close game after halftime, which was the easiest way to explain their 3-7 start to the year before Friday.
It was almost a 3-8 start with yet another blown lead. Weber led 46-38 going into the fourth quarter, then Syracuse’s Connor Saunders was fouled and made all three free throws with two seconds left to send things to overtime tied at 58.
That's where the Warriors finally held on to a game.
Weber emerged with a 74-68 overtime win against the Titans, a much-needed boost to a Warriors season that began with a two-week quarantine right around tryouts and a schedule crunch in December that resulted in more games than practices at one point.
Granted, the losses where the Warriors (4-7, 2-2 Region 1) have fallen apart in the second half also have something to do with who they're playing: state-title contender Skyridge, and Region 1 title favorites Davis and Layton.
WHS senior Hunter Ropelato said the team has gone away from what it's good at after halftime of those games.
"We're good at working as a team and in those games we just get away from that and try and do our own thing, and we're not working together. But I thought tonight we did a good job working together," he said.
Weber’s challenge on defense was to stop or limit Syracuse senior guard Saunders, who came in averaging 22.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on 43% shooting.
Saunders helped keep the Titans (3-9, 2-2) close but Weber was having too much success inside with short-range baskets by Ropelato, Sam Gibby and Cannon DeVries.
Anytime it looked like the Warriors were about to extend a double-digit lead in the first half, Saunders would make a basket. He had 15 of his 23 points in the first half, coming from a variety of stop-and-pop jumpers and contested 3-pointers.
Saunders started the game 4 of 4 with the fourth make coming on a contested midrange shot to cut the Weber lead to 22-16.
DeVries guarded Saunders for long periods in the second half and effectively shut him down (Saunders’ eight second-half points all came from the foul line).
Gibby, who had 16 points, threw down a two-handed dunk moments later and Ropelato made a 3-pointer to extend the first-half lead to 27-16. Ropelato led the Warriors with 25 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.
That was the only time the lead was double digits as Syracuse kept stringing together defensive stops at the right time, or scoring a basket at the right time, to stay within charging distance.
The theme of the first half — Syracuse cutting large leads down to two possessions but no closer — continued in the second half, that is until Saunders made two free throws to tie the game at 53-all with 2:11 left.
If that took nerves to do, then Saunders making three free throws to tie the game with two seconds left took something more.
Saunders was fouled shooting a 3-pointer on the last set of regulation and made all three shots from the line. He shot 8 of 9 at the stripe Friday.
"The plan was to not foul on a 3 and we fouled on a 3," Ropelato said. "But then we just did what we know to do in overtime."
Weber put its foot on the pedal in overtime and jumped ahead 69-62 with under a minute left, which ultimately proved to be a large enough lead.
"Tonight I just felt like we executed, we had the size advantage and we really tried to focus on playing inside-out and I thought we did a good job of that," Warriors coach Landon Cosby said.
In the grand scheme of things, Weber's darkhorse Region 1 title hopes are slim and would require a near-perfect rest of the season. But Friday's win shows the Warriors might be finding their way at a good time.
"I'm hoping it'll propel us forward. We haven't won two in a row yet, obviously we've got two home games next week and we were able to weather the storm tonight. So I just told (the team) tonight, in region it's a battle every night," Cosby said.