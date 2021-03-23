CLEARFIELD — With last season’s schedule wiped out by the pandemic, one has to dial back to 2019 and remember Weber won the 6A boys soccer championship.
The Warriors obviously had a fabulous formula that year, and today’s team eyes a slightly different approach in trying to repeat the feat.
So far the equation is simply don’t lose and the title is theirs for the taking, but there’s a lot of work left to be done.
Weber continued to investigate the undefeated path, dominating in a 5-1 Region 1 victory over Clearfield on a blustery Tuesday afternoon.
“We can always dream, but I don’t want to say something wrong,” Weber coach Jan Swift said. “Just play every game that we come to, a game at a time. Not look beyond or overlook anybody, we’ve made that mistake before (in 2019); we looked past somebody and stumbled a little bit. As soon as it’s over, we start to focus on the next game.”
Four goals among four players spread the scoring around for the Warriors (5-0, 4-0 Region 1), as they took a 4-1 lead into halftime.
“That’s how we’ve been all year; we don’t have a superstar that scores all the goals. Everyone contributes,” Swift said.
Carson Karras got Weber on the board early with a goal in the sixth minute, assisted by Colby Lee.
Things then settled down until late in the first half when the Warriors tallied three goals in four minutes to take a commanding 4-0 lead in the 35th minute.
Braden Bennett and Jayden Nordfors scored goals off deflections in front of the net and Collin Jones added a penalty kick to cap the outburst.
Clearfield (3-2, 1-2) finally broke through with two minutes left in the half on a goal by Hudson Moyes, a noteworthy event in that it was the first score Weber goalie Stockton Short has allowed this year.
“We’ve played five games and had four shutouts; the only goal happened to me today,” Short said. “Our defensive line is solid. I hope we can keep it up the whole year and see how far it takes us.”
Short was on the 2019 championship team as a freshman but didn’t play, and he remembers what got that team to the finish line.
“It was all positive teamwork that got us that far. We’re looking for a repeat this year. Stay positive, pick each other up,” Short said.
Weber was so strong defensively that the late Clearfield score was its only shot on goal in the entire first half and Short spent a lot of time out of the penalty box.
“Our team played well. We had the ball most of the game,” Short said. “There wasn’t much I had to do; the ball was in their half about the whole game. Our defense is a huge part of it.”
Nordfors bagged his second goal of the game in the second half, on an assist from Bennett.
The early first-half Warrior goal changed Clearfield’s mindset a bit, then the avalanche of goals that followed was too much to overcome, in addition to 15 mph winds and pelting snow coming down sideways in the second half.
“Not just the first goal, but when they get three goals on top of each other — when you’re at that point you just have to try to adjust how the boys approach the game,” Clearfield coach Matt Kennaley said. “You have to change tactically, which we had to do in the second half, which helped.
“The weather was sure fun. You just have to take these games as a learning experience and try to plan for the future and make up the difference later on.”
Speaking of the future, Weber has won it all and wants to get there again.
“Our short-term goal is win every game we can and hopefully pick up a region championship and go from there,” Swift said.