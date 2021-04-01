ROY — Fremont and Roy boys soccer teams have both had difficult seasons thus far as they head into spring break.
While the Royals have lost some games by big margins, the Silverwolves lost five straight matches each by a single score.
That trend continued Thursday afternoon for Roy, but Fremont finally got on the plus side of the ledger with room to spare. The Silverwolves broke through with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball and rolled the Royals 4-1 in a Region 1 victory.
“It has been frustrating because we know we have been right there, we have just struggled finishing,” Fremont coach Fred Smith said. “We’ve been working on the urgency we need to play with. This is a young team but we’re going to get there ... We knew it was about to happen, that if we scored that the floodgates would start to open up."
It took a while to get on the board but when the Silverwolves (2-5, 1-4 Region 1) did, they added to the lead quickly.
Sophomore captain Naime Odeh knocked down the dam with a goal and an assist in the closing minutes of the first half.
“It puts a lot of pressure on me. The team looks up to me because I’m a captain so I have to give them what they want and lead them,” Odeh said.
Odeh launched a perfect left-foot arc into upper corner of the net in the 32nd minute for the first goal of the game. Four minutes later, Oheh placed a brilliant free kick to the front on the net and freshman Ryker Saunders headed it home for a 2-0 lead.
“We try that play in practice. We were all on the same page and got it there,” Odeh said. “We’ve been friends for a long time; it’s good chemistry.”
Roy (1-6, 0-5) countered when freshman Bronson Belnap scored on a deflection just before the half to make it 2-1. The Royals had some momentum after the break but couldn’t capitalize with another goal.
“We’ve had to adjust our team over the last three games with a different starting lineup with some injuries and sickness,” Roy coach Craig Charlesworth said. “We’re trying to adjust and put enough guys in the game to play it.”
The game stayed static until the 70th minute when Parker Bolos converted a penalty kick to make it 3-1 and senior Cannon Erwin capped the scoring with a goal from long range for the final edge.
“We’re kind of a young team and we’ll just keep working at it. We make some errors in these bigger losses. We want to be competitive, so a close game means we’ve got a chance to get better,” Charlesworth said.
Continuing to improve is the theme for both teams and Smith thinks his team is not that far away from making an impact going forward.
“Our record doesn’t really indicate how well we’ve played. We have to live with the consequences and learn from it,” he said. “We knew this was going to be a dogfight today and we wanted to make sure we came out on top, especially right before spring break.
“We want to head into the playoffs starting to peak,” Smith said. “I think we can be a dangerous team. Personally, I want a state championship.”