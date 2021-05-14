LAYTON — Any thoughts that Northridge High boys soccer would sit on a three-goal halftime lead were quickly set aside early in the second stanza.
The Knights scored three goals during a two-minute span in the opening 10 minutes of the second half and cruised past West on Friday afternoon. Northridge rolled into the second round of the 6A state playoffs with a dominant 6-0 pounding of the Panthers.
Senior Gaven Nelson got the Knights on the board with a goal in the 14th minute for a quick 1-0 lead.
“We had a good passing play and the ball went out to Ben Miller and he had a great cross to me, and I just put it in,” Nelson said. “Getting a goal early really helps our confidence and lets us play better.”
Santiago Santoro and Logan Smith netted the other goals for the Knights in the first half.
Captain Connor Williams opened the floodgates in the second half with a wide-open shot to make it 4-0 in the 46th minute.
Nelson added his second goal a minute later and Ilan Hernandez sealed the deal in the 48th minute for an insurmountable 6-0 edge over the No. 22 Panthers.
“There was a good ball into the box; the ball went to Aryan Soorma and he headed it right down to me and I placed it bottom left corner,” Nelson said of his second score. “We thought they would come out hard in the second half, so we tried to come out harder than they would and it ended up working. We all went in there and did our job.”
Six is not unfamiliar territory for the Knights, who have scored eight, five and four goals (twice) in other games this year.
“We were fortunate to see a lot of the kids come up and score,” Northridge coach Rafael Guerrero said. “It’s amazing; they play together, unselfish, sharing the ball. We have had 12 kids who have scored this year.”
Northridge (10-8) set a boys school record for goals scored in a season this year.
“It’s nice when they understand they are really talented players and when they decide to play simple — share the ball, make simple goals — it’s just beautiful soccer,” Guerrero said.
With the three-goal bulge at the half, Northridge had a chance to fine-tune things it wants to do as the tournament continues.
“We wanted to play the second half like we did the first,” Guerrero said. “Take care of the ball, pass to each other, make as many touches as we can; involve people, utilize everybody. We were able to sub in a lot of players.”
While there are 11 players on the field, the most noticeable change was at goalie, where Tyler Trommlitz and Ryan Stevenson shared the clean sheet.
“Our keepers are always aware of what’s going on. The defenders controlled themselves. They knew when to got out, when to pressure. It’s a combination of all players defending,” Guerrero said.
No. 11 Northridge now advances to play No. 6 Syracuse on Tuesday, a team they faced — and lost to — twice in Region 1 action earlier this season.
“We worked hard to get eleventh place and get a home game. It’s nice to have fans here and have home-field advantage,” Nelson said. “We’ll be ready to see Syracuse. I feel like we have them figured out and we can possibly do better.”