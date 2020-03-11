OGDEN — Normally, Ogden and Ben Lomond's boys soccer teams are separated by threads.

Their two scores last year were 3-1 for Ogden and 2-1 for Ben Lomond. The year before, it was 5-3 for Ogden and 3-2 for Ben Lomond.

Evidently, the word "normal" got tossed out the window along with the 2019 calendar.

With 4:44 reading on the first-half clock Wednesday night, Ogden led 4-0 and the Tigers cruised to a one-sided, 6-1 win over their rival Scots.

"Yeah, it's definitely a weird scoreline tonight. But credit to them, they're well-coached and we know they were reigning (region) champs last year so we had to come in with that bitter taste," Ogden head coach Todd Scott said.

The Tigers return eight starters from last year’s team that finished third in the region with 23 points, just one point — and plausibly one more goal in a game or two — behind Ben Lomond and Park City, both of whom tied for the region title.

Returning starting midfielder Eric Estrada bagged four assists as the Tigers moved the ball at will most of the first half.

Jace Oliverson scored twice and Ogden got one goal each from Jace Bauer, Tony Barragan, Cesar Flores and Jesus Andrade.

Though 2020 games are a small sample size, Ogden appears to be playing well. The Tigers (3-0-1, 2-0 Region 10) have allowed just two goals in five games and their scoring margin is plus-10 (12-2).

Scott still wants his team to view itself as a big underdog.

"We don't want to come in with a big head, we like that mentality. And we're young," Scott said.

Shahab Khan scored in the second half for the Scots.

Ben Lomond has struggled in non-region play with an 0-5 record, a minus-29 goal differential and had a lot of very good seniors from last year's region-winning team graduate.

"That's a lot of chemistry that we lost and so we gotta try to build that back up. None of these guys have played together so we have to work on that," Ben Lomond coach William Echeverria said.

In a vacuum, that implies the Scots will struggle this season. 

But, their non-region schedule included defending 6A state champions Weber, an up-and-coming Clearfield team, a Farmington team with several returning starters and Woods Cross.

Compounding things further is the fact that a handful of Scots players with varsity inexperience are currently ineligible.

