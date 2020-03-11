As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in!
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High and Jace Bauer (3) for Ogden High go head to head for the ball in a boys soccer match Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Ashton Hartigan (8) for Ogden High moves the ball around Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High in Wednesday night's boys soccer game on March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High and Jace Bauer (3) for Ogden High go head to head for the ball in a boys soccer match Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Ashton Hartigan (8) for Ogden High moves the ball around Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High in Wednesday night's boys soccer game on March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High and Jace Bauer (3) for Ogden High go head to head for the ball in a boys soccer match Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Ashton Hartigan (8) for Ogden High moves the ball around Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High in Wednesday night's boys soccer game on March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Matt Ferrufino (22) for Ben Lomond High and Uzi Paredes (17) for Ogden High battle for the ball in Wednesday night's boys soccer game on March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High and Jace Bauer (3) for Ogden High go head to head for the ball in a boys soccer match Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Ashton Hartigan (8) for Ogden High moves the ball around Abraham Martinez (36) for Ben Lomond High in Wednesday night's boys soccer game on March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Matt Ferrufino (22) for Ben Lomond High and Uzi Paredes (17) for Ogden High battle for the ball in Wednesday night's boys soccer game on March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
Ogden High takes on Ben Lomond High in Wednesday night's boys soccer game on March 11, 2020, at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex.
"Yeah, it's definitely a weird scoreline tonight. But credit to them, they're well-coached and we know they were reigning (region) champs last year so we had to come in with that bitter taste," Ogden head coach Todd Scott said.
The Tigers return eight starters from last year’s team that finished third in the region with 23 points, just one point — and plausibly one more goal in a game or two — behind Ben Lomond and Park City, both of whom tied for the region title.
Returning starting midfielder Eric Estrada bagged four assists as the Tigers moved the ball at will most of the first half.
Jace Oliverson scored twice and Ogden got one goal each from Jace Bauer, Tony Barragan, Cesar Flores and Jesus Andrade.
Though 2020 games are a small sample size, Ogden appears to be playing well. The Tigers (3-0-1, 2-0 Region 10) have allowed just two goals in five games and their scoring margin is plus-10 (12-2).
Scott still wants his team to view itself as a big underdog.
"We don't want to come in with a big head, we like that mentality. And we're young," Scott said.
Shahab Khan scored in the second half for the Scots.
Ben Lomond has struggled in non-region play with an 0-5 record, a minus-29 goal differential and had a lot of very good seniors from last year's region-winning team graduate.
"That's a lot of chemistry that we lost and so we gotta try to build that back up. None of these guys have played together so we have to work on that," Ben Lomond coach William Echeverria said.
In a vacuum, that implies the Scots will struggle this season.
But, their non-region schedule included defending 6A state champions Weber, an up-and-coming Clearfield team, a Farmington team with several returning starters and Woods Cross.
Compounding things further is the fact that a handful of Scots players with varsity inexperience are currently ineligible.