FARMINGTON — There have been some interesting anomalies since Utah high school sports went with the RPI system to seed playoff tournaments a few years ago.
One of the most apparent is that region teams who had played each other in the regular season seem matched up early in the playoffs.
This was the case of the Farmington-Bountiful boys soccer game Tuesday.
What may not have been as obvious is that No. 5 ranked Farmington had already lost to No. 12 Bountiful twice, yet as the higher seed had a home game as a result.
Now that the games are single-elimination, junior striker Cameron Bingham took matters onto his own foot and used his head while he was at it.
Bingham scored a hat trick — his second this season — and Farmington advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over the Braves.
“Losing twice was motivation for us, seeing how they won region as well,” Bingham said. “I think we thought we were the better team than them and we wanted to prove that today.”
The Phoenix (12-5) got on the board early with Bingham’s first goal out of a crowd in the eighth minute — learned from some serious TV time.
“I’ve been watching a lot of EPL highlights lately. I love that header; between the bodies, so I wanted to go for it and it worked,” Bingham said. “Abe (Ashby) had a great cross. He hit it off his left foot and it came to my head.”
Bountiful (10-7) pulled even in the 25th minute when Kalei Medeiros headed in a goal after the ball bounced off a half-dozen players in front of the net, and finally settled just beyond the line.
Farmington made some adjustments at halftime and took the lead for good at 2-1 in the 46th minute when Bingham knocked one through from 20 yards out after a hard Phoenix shot bounced off a defender near the goal line.
“We saw that they were pressing very high,” Bingham said. “We were holding onto the ball too long on defense. We talked about working it up quicker and getting it up to me and Abe faster and it helped us coming out strong in the second half.”
Remembering what happened last time they played (and lost) to the Braves, the Phoenix didn’t back off this time.
“We were up two with seven minutes left, changed our approach and conceded two goals in regulation and lost in overtime,” Bingham said. “We tried to stay as strict as possible and stay in formation.”
Bingham pounded one off Bountiful keeper Parker Hayford from close range that dribbled into the net to complete the hat trick in the 72nd minute.
Ashby assisted on Bingham’s first and third goals, continuing a connection Bingham said they’ve had a lot this year.
Sophomore Adam Escobosa tended the net for the Phoenix and benefitted from a great defensive effort in front of him.
“Our defense put in a lot of work, especially last weekend and yesterday at practice,” Bingham said. “We knew what Bountiful had coming for us. I’m proud of our boys, they did well today.”
So, RPI won out in this rivalry and regular-season action didn’t determine Tuesday’s winner, as Farmington got back on track after a good pre-region and mediocre league performance.
“We tried to schedule tough this year because we knew if we were going to play with the best of them, we had to go through that. If it means win now and not a couple of Fridays ago and not win region, I’ll take today,” Farmington coach Aaron Soelberg said. “Our region is pretty tough top to bottom. Being able to host them here helped us to take them on and clinch this win.”