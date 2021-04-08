SYRACUSE — At some point deep into a scoreless soccer match, thoughts might drift toward extra time or maybe even a penalty shootout.
Thursday’s Davis-Syracuse game was headed that direction — until it didn't.
Syracuse misplayed a corner kick in front of its net in the 75th minute and Davis senior co-captain Simon Jensen was there to clean the mess up for the only goal of the game as the Darts edged the Titans in a 1-0 Region 1 squeaker.
“We kind of got lucky off the deflection; it went off one of their player's left hand and the ref didn’t call it, so we got the advantage and I just swatted it bottom right,” Jensen said. “It was just reflexes; I turned and it came to my foot. It was perfect.”
The Titans (6-1, 4-1 Region 1) lost for the first time this year and were left to lament what could have been.
“That was brutal to go out that way — on our mistake — it sucks,” Syracuse coach Taylor Allen said. “We always talk about how you cannot assist as a defender, the forward. We assisted them; we centered the ball for them. But we’ll learn; failure, success. You win and lose as a team.”
Davis sophomore keeper Jude Walker earned the clean sheet. He inherited the position following the cancelation of last year's season.
“Last year I was a freshman and played JV for the four games that we did play. There was a senior in goal and he left,” Walker said. “I just worked all year long and won my spot.”
As the final indicates, defense ruled the day, especially in the first half, when the Darts' (5-2-1, 4-2) first real shot on goal came in the 33rd minute and Syracuse didn’t get a good look until the 36th minute.
“The back line is really tall; they’re really good looking ahead. They keep the ball in front of them and recover quickly,” Walker said.
Davis has been perennial power in soccer under coach Souli Phongsavath while the Titans are trying to build to that level since Allen took over the reins in 2019.
“This team has been historically so bad; go back and look. Never been this good (ranked No. 3 in 6A RPI). Credit the boys to buying into the culture,” Allen said. “In the second half we played really well. I thought our boys did good. It would have been nice to put in one of those three shots that they blocked.”