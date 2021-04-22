KAYSVILLE — As the streak is extended with each match, pressure and expectations continue to mount, and “undefeated Weber boys soccer team” or “defending state 6A champions” must accompany every story about the Warriors.
Davis was the latest pretender for the Warriors crown, but Weber narrowly dispatched the Darts 1-0 in a Region 1 showdown Thursday at Angel Street Park.
“We work hard every training session; we emphasize the importance of being a team and working as a team,” Weber coach Jan Swift said. “As defending champions we have a target on our back; everybody is gunning for us.
“I think we’re dealing with the pressure very well. We show up and play hard for 80 minutes.”
Senior Raul Rojas came off the bench and scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute for the Warriors (10-0, 9-0 Region 1).
“We weren’t scoring at the time, so coach put me in. Once you go in, you gotta do your hardest,” Rojas said. “When I subbed in, I turned on the tempo way more and switched up the pace.”
Rojas pounded a point-blank shot off Davis goalie Jude Walker and the ball rattled around in front of the net before he finally flicked it home on a rebound.
“Just don’t give up. Do your 110% all the way, every opportunity you get and keep pushing,” Rojas said.
Weber dominated the first half before Davis (7-3-1, 6-3) adjusted at halftime, and the Darts came out more determined in the second half.
“We gave them a lot of respect in the first half because they are a great team and gave them all of the space in the world to do what they wanted to do,” Davis coach Souli Phongsavath said. “They probably could have scored a couple more; we were lucky to only be down one-nil.
“We played harder in the second half, were tight on our marks and saw the game shift away from our end. We just didn’t finish the chances we had that I thought were pretty decent.”
Warrior keeper Stockton Short turned away three straight shots on goal in the 75th minute to preserve the lead.
“I’m just trying my best to keep the ball out of the net, whatever it takes. Whether it’s making three saves in a row, just working hard to keep that shutout and the 1-0 victory,” Short said. “We always play to the statement that everyone plays defense, and today it really showed. Our defense has really been holding it down. They’ve been playing good all year. We just have to keep it up.”
The Warriors recorded their ninth shutout in ten games and the only goal scored against them this year happened one month ago to the day.
“At the first of the season, I was concerned with the defense and how it was going to gel; now we’re comfortable with our defense and worried about our offense. We’re going to get there, we’re just not there quite yet,” Swift said.
Weber wants to continue the winning formula that has worked so far this year.
“We want to focus on the next game, no further. Don’t look down the road; you can’t look past anybody,” Swift said. “After that, the region championship, then state is our ultimate goal.”
For Davis, a loss to the top team in the state doesn’t knock them down much in the important RPI that seeds the teams for the tournament.
“They’re a fantastic team. They’re a litmus test for us. It’s good for us to see how we stack up against the best team in the state,” Phongsavath said. “Today is the first goal we’ve given up since Fremont (March 23). Our defense has been really good. We can build on this, for sure.”