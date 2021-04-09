OGDEN — Through the first four boys soccer games of the season, Ogden midfielder Eric Estrada assisted 11 goals for the Tigers on a combination of set pieces and good passing.
His 12th assist, which came with 30 seconds left in the first half of Friday’s 1-0 win at Ben Lomond, was a pinpoint pass that belonged on a professional field.
Estrada hit a ball from the middle of the field, lofting it over the defense and down the left side, and having it land right in the path of a streaking Isaac Wilson, who beat Scots’ goalkeeper Brandon Leon to the ball, got a lucky deflection and rolled the ball into an empty net.
“We know now that he can’t buy a goal this year. Last year he was our go-to ... now he’s our assist king, making those plays for those boys up top. I’m not surprised at that pass,” Ogden coach Todd Scott said.
Nearly three minutes into the second half, Estrada’s whipped free kick from 35 yards was tipped onto the crossbar and up in the air by Leon.
Estrada had another shot on goal that was saved a few minutes later. Such has been the season for Ogden’s midfield captain, who has zero goals despite a plethora of chances.
Predictably, tensions heightened in the second half as the Tigers held onto their 1-0 lead. Yellow cards were issued by the head official to both Estrada and a Ben Lomond coach who protested a call, and one BL player was yelling and pointing in Ogden’s direction after the final whistle.
So far, the Scots have claimed close wins and suffered big losses until Friday’s 1-0 game. They had a handful of scoring chances, but none could get past Ogden goalkeeper Josh Whelan.
“It was shaky at times, but in the end we pulled through. I’m really proud of the guys for staying strong and just grinding out a win. Tough win, but we got it done,” Whelan said.
Ben Lomond has a new head coach, Torrey Sasaki, who took over this spring after the school fired William Echeverria in the fall. Echeverria was also the Scots’ girls soccer coach.