PLAIN CITY — The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway in Zion National Park is known for its many tight, windy curves and twists.
The fourth quarter of Friday’s season-opening high school football game between Fremont High and Brighton may now be able to rival that scenic stretch of road in southern Utah.
The Bengals led 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter and both teams traded scores right until Brighton’s Matthew Cirillo caught the game-winning touchdown in triple coverage with 17.2 seconds left, handing Fremont a 31-28 loss.
Here's the Brighton TD again. Game winner, 66 yards in 3x coverage pic.twitter.com/EZ8r6I7Sw0— Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) August 17, 2019
“Usually you make your biggest gains from Week 1 to Week 2. We’ve got to practice better, we’ve got to learn how to practice hard all the time, we’ve got to learn how to execute when we’re tired, and we’ve got to have some leaders step up and lead,” said Fremont head coach Ross Arnold, visibly frustrated after the game.
It capped a wild fourth quarter that got more chaotic the later it went. Brighton took a 24-14 lead with 8:28 left on a 53-yard scoring run.
The Silverwolves responded with a 25-yard TD pass from quarterback Mitch Stratford to junior receiver Trapper Behm to cut it to 24-21.
Fremont got the ball back and scored with 1:02 left to go up 28-24 when Stratford found Brayden Clark for a 46-yard TD catch. From almost every angle, it looked like Brighton’s defensive back had the perfect angle and coverage.
But it was Clark walking into the end zone with the ball and a lead.
That lead broke when Cirillo caught a pass in triple coverage and ran the rest of the way for a 66-yard score, sending a recently maligned Brighton program and fanbase into absolute bedlam.
Cirillo and Curtis were the chief troublemakers for Brighton all night. Cirillo caught the Bengals’ first score, a 24-yarder.
Brighton led 10-0 midway through the second quarter when the Silverwolves blocked a field goal and scored the very next play on a 51-yard TD pass to Brandon Baray.
Baray caught his second with 22 seconds left in the half, an 81-yarder as Stratford took a huge hit before delivering the throw.
Cirillo scored a 22-yard touchdown run on a reverse play, the second time the Bengals had run that exact play for big yardage.
Fremont was left to rue its missed chances: Stratford’s three interceptions and Fremont opting against kicking a field goal on fourth down at the Brighton 23-yard line while trailing 17-14.
In the end, Fremont can also take solace from the fact that it lost the turnover battle 3-1 and only lost by three points on what some might call an unlikely play.
“I thought there was times where it appeared we were maybe dead in the water and the offense comes out and scores. We’ve got that ability to score fast, we’ve just go to execute all the other times,” Arnold said.