WASHINGTON TERRACE — With its stellar season on the line in a tie game Thursday, Bonneville was down two starters, felled by head injuries four minutes apart late in the second half.
Moments after the second injury timeout, Bonneville junior Maddie Callahan emerged from a scrum near midfield and took a shot on goal with 3:49 to play.
The ball sailed into the upper-right corner of the net and the Lakers booked a ticket into the 5A semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Timpanogos.
“I saw the clock, it was running low and the only thing going through my mind is we’re winning this game and I need to put this in,” Callahan said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team, they’re awesome. I know we had to do it together.”
Courtnie Porter took an elbow with 8:16 left in the game and Rylee Lopaz took a seat on the sideline after a collision with 4:20 remaining, but Bonneville employed a next-man-up attitude.
“It sucks when our players are injured, but I think everyone is equally good,” Callahan said. “We have 39 players on this team and anyone can replace anyone who gets hurt.”
No. 2 seed Bonneville (16-2) grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Summer Diamond scored in the seventh minute and that held up until the Timberwolves scored consecutive goals in an uncharacteristic way. Usually reliable keeper Abree Beardall misplayed a pair of shots two minutes apart and the Lakers found themselves trailing 2-1 in the 28th minute.
Beardall found redemption the rest of the way, though, and shut No. 10 Timpanogos (12-6) out for the final 51 minutes as her rugged, reliable self reappeared.
“I needed to keep a good attitude, that I’m the No. 1 varsity keeper for Bonneville High School and I just needed to go play my game,” Beardall said.
The Lakers got back to even just before the break when Diamond sent a long passing shot to the front of the net and Lopaz finished it.
“(That goal) was huge. Going into half with a one-point deficit is a mental hurdle,” Bonneville coach Gavin Garside said. “If you’re down, it’s hard to maintain your composure as a player and play the way you’re supposed to. They didn’t have to have that hurdle — it’s zero-zero at this point, let’s go,” he said.
Following an electric first half, the second stanza was sluggish until the major hometown goal near the end.
“I didn’t really like the second half. Neither side played great soccer, but the girls are resilient,” Garside said. “They figured it out and whether it’s pretty or not, they get it done.”
Bonneville next plays a semifinal game against No. 6 Skyline (16-3) at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Rio Tinto Stadium.
“I think my team deserves it and that we can go pretty far,” Callahan said.