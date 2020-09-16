OGDEN — When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school in March, it also shuttered spring sports, including the track and field season.
For graduating seniors, their careers came to an end, but for others, like Weber sophomore harrier Andrew Harris, fall was a chance to try and make up for lost time.
"Instead of sitting around — he was devastated — instead of just resting, he trained every single day so now he’s prepared for this year,” Harris’ mother, Jenny, said.
Harris posted his personal best over the three-mile cross country course at the Weber Fairgrounds on Wednesday, with a time of 15:54.3, leading the Weber boys to the team title in the Ogden/Weber City-County Cross Country Championship.
“My PR before this was 16:35 and I knew I was in better shape than that, so I just charged through,” Harris said. “It’s my first time breaking 16; I’m super excited about that.”
Weber placed five runners in the top 16 for a total of 44 points, outdistancing Ogden, which finished with 62, while Roy nabbed third with a score of 66.
“Our game plan was to go out fast and put ourselves in position,” Harris said. “There were three of us (Isaac Simmons, Mason Froerer) helping each other draft in the beginning and when it was my turn, I went up front and passed the top guys.
“I knew the second mile was mainly downhill so I started cooking that. I made sure to get a gap on the last hill so they couldn’t catch me and I just tried to grit through to the end,” he said.
Luke Crossley of Roy finished just a few ticks behind with a time of 15:57.0 and Morgan’s Gabe Sargent was third at 15:58.7 in the tightly bunched field.
Veteran Ogden Marathon competitor Ben VanBeekum took over the Weber boys team in June and made them a winner his first year out.
“We’re trying to establish a new culture at Weber High that we’re going to come and work, we’re going to compete. We’re going to let people know that Weber High is here for real,” VanBeekum said.
On the girls side, Ogden High took home the team trophy for the third year in a row, with four seniors sharing in the three-peat.
Seniors Bonita Gray, Tate Beasley and Sasha Willie all placed in the top 15 for the Tigers, along with sophomore Gem Garner and freshman Kaitlyn Blackham. Elisa Boehm is the other upperclassman on the Tiger team.
“We really counted on our pack of runners. We knew we had strength in numbers,” Ogden coach Merrilee Blackham said. “We had a solid varsity team out there; we wanted to get our four and five runners up there close to our top three girls.
“We were down a girl today, but nothing is normal this year; our kids are resilient. We’ve all had to adapt. We missed the spring region for track and they’re all getting back into racing right now and they’re doing the best they can under the circumstances,” Blackham said.
Morgan senior Oakley Olson was the girls overall winner with a time of 18:23.1, far outdistancing Loryn Brimhall of Roy at 18:59.3. Addison Dalton from Fremont was third at 19:27.4.
Olson is the daughter of a military family and has lived all over this country and the world, including Moscow, Russia. She just moved to the area this summer from Maryland and now has logged another trip on her itinerary with the three-mile trek around the Fairgrounds.
“I was trying for a sub 18; I came here last week and ran a time trial by myself at a little over 18, but considering how hot it was today, I’m not too upset. But I have room for improvement,” Olson said.
“Our team has been training in the heat so I wasn’t too scared about how hot it was today and I’m adjusting to the altitude,” Olson said. “My legs get heavy because I don’t have the oxygen levels yet, but if it helps the team it’ll be good."
CITY-COUNTY RESULTS
Individual - Girls
1. Oakley Olson, Morgan, 18:23.1
2. Loryn Brimhall, Roy, 18:59.3
3. Addison Dalton, Fremont, 19:27.4
4. Sienna Barton, Bonneville, 19:36.1
5. Bonita Gray, Ogden, 19:44.9
6. Courtney Giebel, Weber, 19:48.5
7. Hallie Noorda, Roy, 19:55.7
8. Tate Beasley, Ogden, 20:08.9
9. Sasha Willie, Ogden, 20:16.1
10. Hallie Morris, Fremont, 20:37.6
Individual - Boys
1. Andrew Harris, Weber, 15:54.3
2. Luke Crossley, Roy, 15:57.0
3. Gabe Sargent, Morgan, 15:58.7
4. Jack Blodgett, Ogden, 16:13.9
5. Isaac Simmons, Weber, 16:30.6
6. Simone Peterson, Fremont, 16:31.9
7. Kaden Dunn, Weber, 16:36.6
8. Coby Wight, Ogden, 16:37.1
9. David Endicott, Roy, 16:38.1
10. Asher Bowen, Fremont, 16:39.7
Team - Girls
1. Ogden, 46
2. Weber, 71
3. Fremont, 76
4. Roy, 87
5. Morgan, 99
6. Bonneville, 125
Team - Boys
1. Weber, 44
2. Ogden, 62
3. Roy, 66
4. Fremont, 84
5. Morgan, 115
6. Ben Lomond, 177
7. Bonneville, 179
DAVIS DISTRICT MEET
Layton High's girls cross country team had three top-5 finishes to guide the Lancers ahead of Farmington and to a team title at Wednesday's Davis District Championships in Layton. Woods Cross' Carlee Hansen, the defending 5A state champion, won the individual race.
Farmington High won the boys team title with six top-10 individual finishers who all finished one after another from fourth place to ninth. Bountiful's Dalton Mortensen, the defending 5A state champion, won the individual title.
Individual - Girls
1. Carlee Hansen, WX, 16:36.9
2. Emma Thornley, Layton, 16:52.3
3. Lauren Thornley, Layton, 16:53.2
4. Hailey Low, Layton, 16:54.5
5. Lilly Neff, Syracuse, 17:02.7
6. Trisha Thompson, Bountiful, 17:30.5
7. Chloe Christy, Farmington, 17:30.8
8. Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington, 17:31.2
9. Marianne Barber, Farmington, 17:40.7
10. Sammi Stewart, Bountiful, 17:54.2
Individual - Boys
1. Dalton Mortensen, Bountiful, 13:35.6
2. Sam Hansen, WX, 14:08.6
3. Nick Murray, Layton, 14:10.6
4. Nick Siddoway, Farmington, 14:15.6
5. Ryan Bennett, Farmington, 14:16.9
6. Ethan Peterson, Farmington, 14:21.1
7. Britton Austin, Farmington, 14:24.4
8. Isaac Halverson, Farmington, 14:26.1
9. Simon Mitchell, Farmington, 14:38.2
10. Landon Bott, WX, 14:41.6
Team - Girls
1. Layton, 34
2. Farmington, 53
3. Bountiful, 78
4. Syracuse, 129
5. Northridge, 138
6. Woods Cross, 168
7. Davis, 174
8. Viewmont, 240
9. Clearfield
Team - Boys
1. Farmington, 30
2. Bountiful, 60
3. Woods Cross, 65
4. Northridge, 127
5. Layton, 174
6. Davis, 175
7. Clearfield, 197
8. Viewmont, 204
9. Syracuse, 214