CLEARFIELD — Look at whatever numbers were associated with the Clearfield High football team in 2020 and they still weren’t the first numbers head coach Don Eck spoke about in the summer.
The numbers he did mention were 14, and 3 1/2 tons.
Fourteen is how many players are in the so-called 1,200-pound club in the weight room, attained by totaling 1,200 pounds of max weight lifts in bench press, squat, deadlift and power clean. Fourteen is up from eight earlier this year.
And 3 1/2 tons is about how much in max weight lifts the team has added in sixth months, Eck said, a testament to the kind of hard work he’s seen in the offseason.
“That’s pretty good improvement out of most everybody,” Eck said. “We’ve got 50 core kids that’ve been here every day and working their butts off. I love that and that’ll take us places. I love the work ethic of this team.”
Eck, a former University of Utah lineman and Utes football coach, is now the new head coach at Clearfield High after having spent last season as the offensive coordinator. He replaced Andre Dyson, who left his alma mater to coach at Weber State.
The goal at Clearfield this season, as it has been for more than a decade, is to turn things around. The Falcons haven’t had tangible success since 2004, the last time they both had a winning season and won a playoff game.
“We hold everyone accountable on this team. It’s not show up to practice, you play Friday night and have fun. It’s show up to practice, work your butt off, believe that we’re going to win, we’re going to be better,” running back Kai Wirth said.
As far as offense goes, the Falcons want to be balanced, “50-50” as quarterback Shaydn Stoker said. In 10 games last season, according to MaxPreps, Clearfield had 297 carries as a team compared to 287 attempted passes.
Stoker has been the backup quarterback for two seasons and has played in several games. He had 200 passing yards with two scores and no interceptions last year against Fremont, too.
Wirth led the team in rushing with 821 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Josh Qualls (248 receiving yards) and Gage Tremea (172 yards) are the leading returning wideouts.
“It’s a good feeling. We have a good senior group, good senior leaders, I think it’s time to turn this thing around and start winning more than they’re losing,” Eck said.
Defense was the weak point last year, particularly early in games. The Falcons were outscored 253-78 in the first half (104-58 in the first quarter and 149-20 in the second) and had to play catch-up in the second half of most games.
Eck said that whatever happens, he doesn’t want the team to be playing catch-up every week.
“It’s very disheartening when your defense can’t stop anybody. Very disheartening. And we can’t let that happen this year,” Eck said.
The other focus in the offseason for Eck was bringing in a good staff of coaches. He feels he couldn’t have gotten anyone better.
Carl Harry is the offensive coordinator, coming over from Davis High. Blair Redd, who coached at Weber amid the Warriors’ rise to prominence in Region 1, is the defensive coordinator.
If there have been improvements to the Clearfield team, it might be hard to discern on the field. The Falcons don’t have an “easy” game on their schedule unless somebody takes a nosedive.
This is always the challenge Clearfield faces.
“The mentality, there’s a lot of, ‘Oh we’re Clearfield we’re stuck being Clearfield, we’re this, we’re that,’ and not, ‘We’re going to be great, we’re going to do big things,’” Wirth said.
He’s frustrated with the amount of losing going on. So is everyone else.
WHAT’S NEW
Don Eck is the new head coach at Clearfield, though he’s not a new head coach nor is he new to Clearfield. Eck was Corner Canyon’s first ever head coach when the Draper school opened last decade.
Carl Harry is the new offensive coordinator, coming from Davis High. Blair Redd is the defensive coordinator, having previously coached at Weber.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 3-8, 2-5 Region 1. The Falcons lost 69-20 at East in the playoffs to end a season in which they were much more competitive than in 2019.
2021 strength of schedule: 59-46 (.562). The non-region schedule of Roy, Bear River, West and Brighton is brutal; those teams were a combined 32-12 last season.
Players to watch: Kai Wirth (RB/OLB), Shaydn Stoker (QB), Ty Ha’o (LB), Josh Qualls (WR/S), Davis Pickett (OL), Cyress Siale (OL/DL), Gage Tremea (WR/S)
Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense
Strength/weakness: Experience/Adjusting to new schemes
NOTES
Wirth is the leading returning rusher in the region and might be the team’s best shot at a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver, which hasn’t happened in many years.
Last season was the first time Clearfield beat both Layton (28-17) and Northridge (29-17) in the same season since 2005.
All-time record against this year’s non-region foes: 2-8 against West, 3-1 against Bear River, 11-19 against Roy and 2-6 against Brighton.
All-time record against this year’s region foes: 23-31-1 against Davis, 25-27 against Layton, 26-16 against Weber, 4-16 against Fremont, 1-7 against Syracuse and 1-0 against Farmington.
SCHEDULE
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Aug. 13: at West
Aug. 20: Bear River
Aug. 27: vs. Roy, 8 p.m. at Utah State
Sept. 3: Fremont*
Sept. 10: at Farmington*
Sept. 17: Weber*
Sept. 24: at Syracuse*
Oct. 1: at Layton*
Thurs., Oct. 7: Brighton
Wed., Oct. 13: Davis*
* — Denotes Region 1 game