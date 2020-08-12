Clearfield football preview: With Eck calling plays, Falcons' crystal ball is cloudy with plenty of experience returning

CLEARFIELD — Amid the constant roar and rumble of Interstate 15, which is a stone’s throw away from the Clearfield High football field, was another, quieter rumble throughout the football offseason.
Head coach Andre Dyson was bringing in some serious help, the rumors and whispers said, after six seasons of on-field struggles.
When the Falcons were able to practice in-person in June, there was Don Eck running the offense.
“He’s been there, he’s been a head coach, he’s been a college coordinator, he’s been in the pros, he knows what it takes,” Dyson said.
Eck is a former Utah offensive lineman and coached the Utes’ O-line under Ron McBride, then also coached under McBride at Weber State for a season. He was the first head coach at Corner Canyon High in Draper.
Eck was the Davis County recruiter for the Utes’ coaching staff in the 1990s when Dyson was making his mark in high school football.
“He used to come and recruit me, come watch my basketball games, so I’ve known him for years. Having him, I think that’ll be — I don’t even know how much better that’s gonna make us,” Dyson said.
Though there’s going to be an adjustment period with a new offense and new offensive coordinator, the players seem to be in the same boat.
“Oh man, he’s holding people accountable and I love it. He’s getting on people when they’re messing up — he’s bringing a lot to the team, a lot of knowledge, energy,” senior quarterback Bransen Simper said.
The timing of Eck’s arrival couldn’t be better for a team that’s gone through the motions, and the fire, and the struggles for two years with young teams.
Simper is a returning starting QB who’s part of a big group of skill players returning, led by senior receiver Gage Dicus.
Dicus is undoubtedly the Falcons’ top big-play threat, mostly from the slot. He can make acrobatic catches along the sideline and make defenders miss in the open field.
Stats are only available for five of Clearfield’s 11 games last year. Dicus had 324 receiving yards and one TD in those five games.
Last year, the Falcons brought up a bunch of juniors and sophomores who had success at the sub-varsity levels and who, for once, had fostered a winning mentality.
The youth made things tough.
“I feel like some of us just weren’t ready for the varsity level. The Friday night lights is a lot different than playing a sophomore game or a JV game. I feel like it was just a kick in the face to us last year, but I feel like we’re a lot more ready this year,” Dicus said.
The 2019 campaign, with a 1-10 record, was brutal for the Falcons, who averaged just 7.9 points per game on offense and whose average margin of defeat was 29.4 points.
They were reasonably within reach in three of those losses, falling to West 23-14, Fremont 17-7, and Bear River 14-6.
Sure, the Falcons are experienced, but Dyson is very cautious about assuming that will translate to success.
“I mean, it wasn’t great experience. We lost a lot of games, the scores don’t look good. But, it’s a lot of little mistakes that young players make, inexperienced players, people that the lights get the best of them,” Dyson said.
If the Falcons do improve from last year’s win total, will the improvement be enough for them to catch up to some of the teams in the region?
Their first region games are against two teams who finished tied for second in the region last year, Weber and Fremont, and another, Davis, who’s considered one of the region favorites.
Clearfield should find out fast where it stands.
QUOTABLE
“Football’s football. We’re going to run the ball, we’re going to throw the ball, we might run and throw it on the same play, don’t know,” Dyson said.
WHAT’S NEW
Don Eck is the new offensive coordinator. Eck is a former Utah Utes offensive lineman, O-line coach and coached the O-line at Weber State for one year under Ron McBride.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 1-10 (1-6 Region 1). The lone win was 28-23 against Northridge.
2020 strength of schedule: 46-62 (.426). The first two games against West (4-8) and Granger (0-11) might offer more of a barometer than the early region games. West has several players with scholarship offers to Division I programs and Granger is supposed to be anything but an 0-11 team this year.
Players to watch: Gage Dicus (WR), Omari Zuniga (RB), Bransen Simper (QB), Nixon Dayley (WR), Kevian Hardy (S), Bradley Howell (DL)
Returning starters: 15 (9 offense, 6 defense)
Strength/weakness: Returning experience/Adjusting to a new offense
NOTES
The Aug. 21 contest against Granger is the teams’ first meeting since 1996.
Clearfield has played 594 games all-time, according to prep football historian George Felt (its all-time record: 250-340-4). That would make the Sept. 18 clash with Northridge the school's 600th football game.
According to Felt, Clearfield is tied for the most overtime games ever played with 25 (Highland has also played 25) and the Falcons are 12-13 in those games.
Clearfield’s 18-year region title drought is the longest of any current Region 1 team. There are only 14 schools in the state with longer region title droughts.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 14: West, 7 p.m.
Aug. 21: at Granger, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: at Weber*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: Davis*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: Fremont*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Northridge*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Layton*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Roy*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Syracuse*, 7 p.m.
*Region 1 game