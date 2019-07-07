MORGAN — On July 4, 1990, a young man from Morgan named Billy Peterson won his first horse race as a professional jockey at the Wyoming Downs race track aboard the horse Rogo Le Blurr.
His cousin Gary Peterson trained the horse and Billy’s father, Spencer, owned the horse.
It was the start of a successful career as a jockey racing quarterhorses in the 1990s, highlighted in 1995 by winning the All-American Futurity in Ruidoso, New Mexico and bringing home a seven-figure prize.
Growing up, Peterson wanted to be a football player but quickly realized he wasn’t nearly big enough. But his family had racehorses and wanted him to ride them. Quickly, he discovered he liked it and he was pretty good at it.
His home office is adorned with photos, trophies, belt buckles and photo albums recalling the racing career that started where he grew up, just on the other side of East Canyon Creek from where he lives now.
One of the things Peterson came to adapt as a jockey was a fiercely competitive nature.
“The thing about horse racing,” he says while lightly pounding his fist on the dining room table, “is no one knows who ran second. There could be 10-12 horses in a race and the only one they remember is the one who won.” He punctuated the word ‘won’ with another light smack of the hand on the table.
He’s long-since gotten off the horse. Peterson owns a financial planning business these days, but his latest athletic endeavor is coaching softball.
Since taking up coaching around 10 years ago, he’s kept that intensely competitive nature. In 2017, he became the head coach of the Morgan High softball team.
The Trojans went from not knowing if they’d have a team at the start of the year to finishing with a 17-11 record and in second place in Region 13, all with just 11 players (five of whom were freshmen). Peterson is the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Softball Coach of the Year.
It’s believed to be one of, if not the, best Morgan softball seasons since 1994, when the Trojans won their fourth region championship in a span of five years (and third in a row from 1992-94).
Fun fact: The softball coach then was Liz Wiscombe, who has since turned Morgan’s volleyball program into the most dominant in the state.
The 2019 softball season ended well but it very nearly didn’t start at all. In open gym sessions, so few players showed up that Peterson wondered if the Trojans would field a team.
“We come home, literally (my daughter) Karly (Peterson) and I, and we start writing down names of people. ‘Could we call so-and-so, can we call this, are we even going to have enough for a team?’” Peterson recalled.
Eventually they fielded a team and finished the season with five freshmen, one sophomore, four juniors and one senior for a total of 11.
One of the season’s defining moments came in late April when Morgan traveled to Cache County for a tournament against nonregion teams only a week before the playoffs started.
At that point, Peterson questioned why he still had the team signed up to play. The Trojans’ performance made him realize he had underestimated the girls. They won three of their four games and all three wins came against larger schools.
“Especially when you only have that small of a team, they are playing their butts off,” he said. “There’s no, ‘OK, I need to sit out an inning,’ there’s nobody else. We can’t run for our catchers and pitchers typically because we don’t have anybody else. Even on the JV games, think about it, everyone else that came to play us they’d trot out 10 new players typically. Here we are, we’ve got the same girls, we’re ready to play. We just substitute one senior for one freshman and we’re back on the field.”
It had been an exhausting season, as such when a team has just two more players than the minimum required.
For example, Peterson’s daughter Karly, a junior pitcher, tossed 148 1/3 of the team’s 161 1/3 innings this season, or 91.9 percent.
“I have to give credit to the girls, I really do. They were fantastic. They stayed with it all year. They didn’t complain, they just kept going,” he said.
Peterson said when he first started coaching at Morgan, he wanted to change the culture from that of more of a fun, laid-back environment, to that of a competitive and extremely hard-working one.
It wasn’t easy and not everyone stayed on board. Two years ago the team had more than 20 players try out. This year it had 13 try out.
“I’m the right guy if we’re going to try to get better and we’re going to try and hold a higher bar, a higher standard. We did put a lot of time in. Practice and practice, encouraged them all to go and get outside instruction just to keep going and to play on competitive teams,” Peterson said.
One thing he credits this past season’s success to is the handful of players who started as freshmen two years ago and have played ever since. That first season, the Trojans went 8-14 and then finished 13-14 in 2018.
Game experience is simply irreplaceable for both players and coaches.
“Those girls finally really started to click and they held themselves accountable. It wasn’t one of those where we just accepted being a loser and give the other team a high-five and walk off the field. It took a couple years to change that mindset,” Peterson said.
The 2019 campaign was the team’s first winning season since 2009 and its best region finish since a pair of third-place finishes in the late 2000’s.
Recall 10 of the 11 players who finished out the season: the five freshmen, the one sophomore and the four juniors. That’s a big reason why Peterson’s already looking forward to next year.