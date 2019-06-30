PLAIN CITY — How many baseball outfielders have lost a high fly ball in the mid-afternoon sun only to see it drop a few feet away from them for a hit?
It’s a rhetorical question because the answer is, probably, all of them.
Still, the amount of misplayed fly balls in the 2018 season bothered Fremont High baseball head coach Garrett Clark.
Even playing just one of them differently could’ve resulted in one less run by an opposing team at a crucial time, causing a domino effect that could’ve led to one or two more wins.
The Silverwolves’ margins in 2018 were that slim: one win away from the playoffs.
“We spent the entire offseason using our pitching machine cutting fly balls, (working on) fly balls over the top ... and honestly every one of those fly balls we took were in the sun,” Clark said.
Clark and the rest of the Fremont baseball coaching staff emphasized defensive and offensive aspects of the game that every team works on, obviously, but that sometimes don’t get worked on enough.
Or, they practice them at the start of the year as a refresher, then they are buried under the weight of everything else. Clark didn’t bury these things.
En route to winning the Region 1 championship with a young team and advancing to the 6A state quarterfinals a year after missing the playoffs, Clark has been named the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Baseball Coach of the Year.
“We just realized that there were things that we teach, and (you don’t) abandon (them), but you start playing games and it gets so busy, kids know it and they don’t know it,” he said.
Re-emphasizing little things wasn’t all that went on.
On the evening of March 23, Fremont’s start to the Region 1 season was off to the worst possible start after getting swept by Clearfield.
At the time, the sweep fit right with the perception around the rest of Region 1: that Fremont would do well just to qualify for the playoffs.
All they did after the Clearfield series was win 13 of their next 15 region games, emphatically sweep the defending Region 1 champion Davis Darts and make it to the state quarterfinals.
“What we tried to help them understand is thank goodness it was the beginning. Being 0-3 didn’t mean anything was out of reach for us,” Clark said.
In a season flush with standout moments — sweeping Davis, sweeping Weber and winning the region title on the Warriors’ home field — perhaps the biggest crescendo came, naturally, near the end.
Not even 24 hours after Fremont had survived a nine-inning, first-round playoff win over West Jordan at home via a walk-off hit, the Silverwolves faced a vaunted American Fork team. For years, the Cavemen have been one of the most consistent and respected programs in the whole state.
Fremont beat AF 3-2, clinching a quarterfinal berth.
That win was a culmination, Clark said, of an offseason filled with hard work plus a winning culture that he set to build when he first took the Fremont job four seasons ago — plus a willingness to adapt on his end.
“I always am trying to change and be better. Even this year, we’ve already met and discussed things we need to do better. I always do that year to year,” he said.
The Silverwolves were already on a high coming into this year’s playoffs. Barely two weeks prior, they clinched the Region 1 title by sweeping arch-rival Weber on its home field.
Anything less than a sweep would’ve meant no region title and no top seed. Fremont breezed through the first two games, then had to survive and come back to win the third.
It was a 180-degree turnaround from the 2018 regular-season finale where the Warriors celebrated on Fremont’s home field after a win that saw Weber clinch the No. 4 seed and simultaneously send Fremont home.
The Silverwolves’ returners used that as motivation in offseason workouts, but the bitterness faded long before the Weber series in 2019.
“We didn’t bring that back up because of what they had accomplished by sweeping Davis, I had felt nothing else needed to be said,” Clark said.
To even get to that point, Clark and the rest of the coaches had to keep the wheels on after a Clearfield series that could’ve derailed many teams.
“We didn’t hit the panic button, but we did talk about making the playoffs and how bad we wanted to make the playoffs because that’s what they wanted after missing the playoffs last year,” he said.
Consider Fremont did this all with a lineup that mainly featured two seniors, five juniors (albeit three that were returning starters), a sophomore and a freshman, and the turnaround might be deemed even more impressive.
The thing with young players, as Clark notes, is their motivation is through the roof.
In particular, Fremont’s younger players — such as junior outfielder Brayden Clark, junior catcher Jack Arevalo, junior shortstop Drake Grange and sophomore third baseman Mason Memmott — are immensely talented.
“We really tried to hammer home every day of practice: just because we’re young doesn’t mean we can’t do things now. Just because you’re young doesn’t mean you’re going to be good next year ... to their credit, they buy into everything we give them. Our coaches are incredible,” Clark said.
They certainly took the initiative.