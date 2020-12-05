Souli Phongsavath had coached the Davis High girls soccer team for 13 years prior to the 2020 season.
Phongsavath wasn’t sure what the 14th would look like — not that anybody was sure at all — since everybody was stepping out under the same COVID-19 cloud that sent everyone home in the spring.
“I was very cautiously optimistic, especially with what we went through with the boys and having their season cut short. Best-case scenario I thought would be through half the games before we got shut down,” he said.
It turns out, his 14th season at the helm brought the 10th region title and fourth state title since Phongsavath took the helm in 2007. Phongsavath is the 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
The 2020 season was the crescendo of a slow build.
It began with a playoff quarterfinal loss in 2017, then progressed to a semifinal loss to Layton in 2018 and a title game loss to American Fork in 2019 before 2020’s trophy-raiser against the same favored AF team at Rio Tinto Stadium.
One would figure with the number of talented starters coming back in 2020, plus a Division-I committed forward that transferred in, that the Darts would be in the mix again.
“It wasn’t a given to get back there, I’ve seen that many times ... you take it for granted, luck isn’t on your side, etc.,” Phongsavath said. “So my mindset going in was that last year didn’t matter, right? I think I gave them a little piece of paper that said nobody cares, work harder. That was part of our theme in the summer.”
This season’s region and state championships were the first at Davis since the bulldozing run from 2014-16 that yielded three consecutive region and state championships, a 45-match winning streak, a 298-31 goalscoring margin and several eventual college soccer players.
One thing different from that run is the RPI, which slightly changes the strategy in the regular season.
“Let’s just be healthy going into the playoffs so we’re not going to kill ourselves winning region. If we do (win region), then great. I’d rather be healthy with a lower RPI and a lower seed than killing ourselves to win region and get a high RPI,” he said.
During games, Phongsavath sits in a small, collapsible camping chair on the sideline, tends to kick back and look relaxed the first few minutes of the match until one can hear him yelling from the other side of the field.
Put one way, the instructions yelled from the sideline are quite pointed and direct.
“How I coach the girls, I think I coach them hard ... I let them know when they make a mistake right away and then move on, because when we get to the big stage like Rio Tinto they’re not going to be able to hear me,” he said.
A normal week of training for the team, particularly in the middle of the region season, is somewhat of a counterweight to the in-game coaching.
On Mondays the team trains hard, Tuesdays it plays a game, Wednesdays are light, Thursdays there’s another game and the Darts “do not ever touch a ball Friday.”
“I think less is more. I am very confident that we play less soccer than anybody else in the state,” Phongsavath said.
Fun Fridays, as they’re called, involve team-building activities across the spectrum, from dressing up in 1980s clothes and going roller-skating, to watching ‘The Greatest Showman’ and dressing up like circus performers.
When Phongsavath sees former players, they bring up Fridays and how much they enjoyed them.
“To me it’s team building. They get to see the coaches in a different light as well, they get to see each other in a different light,” he said.
The Darts lost two starting forwards to season-ending injuries, an outside defender for several games and were constantly tinkering with the lineup all year.
In the context of Davis girls soccer, however, the Darts can weather injuries and the word “struggles” is relative. Eventually, they figured out their lineup and started to cruise toward the end of the season.
Alizabeth Arevalo, a transfer from Logan High committed to Utah State, scored 19 goals and 23 assists and was moved up to forward as a result of the injuries.
The midfield was held down by Utah State-bound Grace Nicol, with the defense anchored by defender Belle Mark and BYU commit goalkeeper Taygan Sill.
Davis went 19-1 overall, lost only to Layton in a penalty shootout, and won their first three playoff games 4-0, 3-0 and 4-1 to set up a playoff meeting with No. 1 American Fork for the third straight season.
The eventual winning goal for Davis in the final was scored in extra time by junior forward Annie Haycock, a three-year starter who was in the right place at the right time inside the penalty box for her 13th goal of the season.