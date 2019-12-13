OGDEN — Even at the high school level, soccer coaches can sometimes exhibit traits similar to those of professional coaches.
There’s constant screaming from the sideline, berating referees on every foul or non-foul, numerous tactical changes signifying how much the coach’s fingerprints are on the game — sometimes at the expense of the players.
Skylar Stam isn’t anything like that.
"She made her points clear before the game and at halftime, but during the game she kind of let us do our own thing," senior midfielder Alysia Butters said.
For those who caught any Ogden High girls soccer games this season or the past couple years, they saw Stam in front of the Tigers’ bench, observing, thinking, every now and then offering encouraging words or gestures toward the players on the field.
That's her M.O.
"They’ve got to be able to figure it out, they have to develop the on-field relationships with each other. Because when they step on to the field, it’s what they see and what they trust, and they need to be able to do those things in order to be successful," Stam said.
"I feel if you’re just barking at them constantly and that’s all that they ever hear, they never learn to think for themselves or see the game in their own eyes."
This was the environment for which the Tigers played and flourished on their way to the 4A state championship, the outright Region 10 championship and the most goals ever scored by an OHS girls or boys soccer team in one season (92).
Stam is the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
"I think it gave us some confidence for sure that she let us play like that," Butters added.
Before the season, Ogden was primed to be pretty good based on who it had returning. It’s a whole other thing, though, to take that good team at the start of the year and win the state title at the end of the season.
Then it’s another difficult task to adjust and react to the state’s best teams at the state tournament when you’ve spent months boat-racing teams 6-0, 7-0 and 8-0 in region play.
The Tigers knew the tournament would be a different experience.
"They knew that but there were things that we did to prepare them for it. We brought in some different people to help. We brought a couple boys in, you’re allowed to do that for a day, one time. That pissed them off one day," Stam said, grinning.
"But it was good, that was what I wanted. They needed to play that, they needed to know that’s what was coming."
First came the quarterfinal against Stansbury, who the Tigers beat handily twice in region play. They beat the Stallions 1-0, then beat Green Canyon 3-2 in the semifinals, then Ridgeline 2-1 in the title game.
There’s plenty of talent on the team with two seniors — Anabel Haaser and Mackenzie Kalista — who had made their college soccer commitments well before the season and a handful of others — Butters and forward Kadrey Howell — who plan to play college soccer.
But the on-field success comes back to confidence, fostered by a team learning that, yes, it could figure things out on its own.
"I’ve seen things that work and things that do not. One of the biggest things I saw with the girls side was confidence within themselves," Stam said. "So when I started coaching, and then when it was my own program and I could do with it what I wanted, that was something I vowed to make sure the girls left with was confidence and I was going to do that in the best way that I could."
Stam went to Ogden High and then Weber State, where she initially thought she was going to pursue a career in sports medicine.
One day in 2011, Sterling Castle, a current assistant coach on the OHS girls soccer team, called Stam and asked her if she wanted to help coach. She said sure, sounds fun.
"If you would’ve said you’re gonna be the coach at Ogden High, I would’ve laughed. Never thought I’d be coaching," Stam said.
After eight years with the team, Stam recently told the Tigers she was stepping down. It was always the plan to leave at the end of the season, but she’s happy about a lot of things, mostly the people she’s met along the way.
Going out on top isn’t bad, either.