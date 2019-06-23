PLEASANT VIEW — To win a soccer state championship, one doesn’t necessarily have to be the outright best team for the entire season.
Take 2017 and 2018, for example, when Herriman High’s teams routinely steamrolled everyone in their path only to lose in the state title game — to Layton in 2017 and to Pleasant Grove in 2018, both on penalty shootouts.
What the winners of recent state championships have shown is that a team has to get rolling at the right time and usually has the benefit of a kick in the pants around the middle of the region season.
Or in one team’s case, both of those things happened — along with a tactical change suggested to the head coach by a starting midfielder, and then the coach trusting said midfielder, implementing the change, handily beating a good team 3-1 and reeling off five more wins to close out the season.
Exhibit A: Weber High.
The Warriors were stumbling in the second half of this season’s Region 1 campaign.
They lost consecutive games at Clearfield (2-1), at home to Davis (2-0) and at Northridge (1-0) that torpedoed their region title hopes.
So, midfielder Luke Johnson had an idea and he suggested it to head coach Jan Swift. Why not change the team’s formation to a diamond 4-4-2?
That’s when the four midfielders are arranged with a defensive midfielder playing right in front of the defenders, but behind an attacking midfielder with two outside midfielders, thus creating a diamond shape.
“We listen to the boys, it’s something I learned a long time ago,” Swift said.
To that point, the Warriors’ 3-5-2 and 4-3-3 formations were a hit against some teams and a miss against others.
Weber installed the new formation and the results were immediate with two-straight wins to close the regular season.
Then the Warriors reeled off a dominant 3-1 win at Herriman in the first round of the playoffs, a 2-1 win at Cyprus in the quarterfinals, a dominant 3-1 win over Pleasant Grove in the semis and a cherry-on-top 1-0 win against Copper Hills to win the 6A state championship.
Swift is the 2019 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Soccer Coach of the Year for leading Weber to its second boys soccer state title in school history and its first since 2004.
The Warriors didn’t have an easy draw, either. All of their playoff games were on the road and featured three separate region champions, the defending state champion and a two-time defending state runner-up.
To get that point, Swift and the coaching staff had to not be afraid to change formations and lineups to see what could work better, which they did.
They’ve never been hesitant to switch things up in the past, but this year it was at a different level. There were more tactical changes in the season than in years past, Swift said.
It’s always dangerous to tinker with things too much, but Weber wasn’t in position to play it safe in early May.
The first game with the new formation was at home against Layton, a 3-1 win that came nearly a month after the Lancers buried three first-half goals at home to beat Weber.
That was the turning point, Swift said. Then the springboard was against Herriman.
Weber scored twice in the first half and a third early in the second half to effectively wrap things up after an hour.
“When we beat Herriman, they really believed in themselves, in us and each other. It definitely set the tone,” Swift said.
Weber leaned on possessing the ball and a stout defense. Goalkeeper Charles Wheelwright, who had his fair share of ups and downs in 2018, made several crucial saves in the 2-1 quarterfinal win at Cyprus.
Against defending champions PG in a driving rainstorm, the Warriors put three quick goals past the Vikings early in the second half, including one after Ben Pobanz’s red card reduced Weber to 10 players.
“We were used to the rain so it was actually in our favor, we’d played so many rain games lately,” Swift said.
Against Copper Hills, they held on to a 1-0 lead and Wheelwright again pulled the rabbit out of the hat, blocking numerous chances both close- and long-range to help preserve the lead.
In this playoff run, the coaching staff explained that to win the state championship, the Warriors needed to work hard and believe.
“The biggest thing is believing in the boys and, most importantly, having them believe in themselves. When that happened, it’s history,” Swift said.
It wasn’t all bread and butter by the time Weber went to the state title game at Rio Tinto Stadium.
The Warriors knew they wouldn’t have Pobanz in midfield, where he’d been a dynamic presence all year. He was watching the game from the stadium tunnel most of the time.
Then, they were only able to get about 10 minutes out of central defender Breyden Boydston after he re-aggravated a leg fracture against PG that he unknowingly suffered weeks earlier.
One could set up hurdles like that and any team would trip.
The thing is, Weber had captured the lightning in the bottle after the 3-1 win over Layton and the Warriors still had it by the time Copper Hills rolled around.