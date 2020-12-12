At St. Joseph High School, the 2020 volleyball season featured “by far” the youngest varsity team Cindy White had coached in her career. There were one senior and two juniors in the starting lineup. The rest were sophomores and freshmen.
“Actually, I considered this year as a rebuilding season because we only had three returning varsity players and one stayed in that same position, then the other two others up changing to different positions this season to take on bigger roles,” White said.
Combine what White said about the team’s makeup, plus the COVID-19 uncertainties, plus playing just two non-region matches before the region schedule and one would think this season would’ve exclusively been a steep learning curve.
Whether or not there was a steep learning curve, there was certainly a steep winning curve.
St. Joseph lost its two non-region matches in straight sets, went into region play and ran the table.
The Jayhawks went 10-0 in Region 17, won the region championship outright for their first volleyball region title since moving up to 2A. It was also their first region title since a string of seven-straight region championships from 2008-14.
White is the 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Volleyball Coach of the Year.
St. Joseph initially had a couple other non-region games lined up, plus a seven-game tournament scheduled, all of which fell through due to COVID-19 — and none of which the team had time to worry about once it came time for the region opener.
But once region matches did start, the Jayhawks jelled. Only once did a region match go to five sets.
The Jayhawks were supposed to play 12 region matches, but as COVID-19 would have it, there wasn’t enough time left in the season to reschedule two lost matches, especially once the team had to quarantine in the middle of the season.
“It was a bit of a mess in our region for a minute,” White said, a succinct and evergreen understatement of the high school sports scene this fall.
The Jayhawks were exposed to a team that had a positive case, quarantined out of precaution, then had to fully quarantine soon after when they had a positive test in the program.
Ultimately, St. Joseph beat APA West Valley on Sept. 10 to move to 5-0 in the region, didn’t play again until Oct. 1 against Utah Military Academy, swept the Thunderbirds 3-0 and won the final four region matches it played.
“That’s the one thing that was very impressive about this team, is they showed so much resiliency and cohesiveness throughout the year,” White said.
No team in the state was really sure how the season would transpire, given COVID-19 and what happened in the spring.
White didn’t think the season would finish and said she feels fortunate the Jayhawks had a season at all, even if it ended in a home playoff loss to Layton Christian, which St. Joseph had beat in both the teams’ regular-season meetings.
“This team really worked through a lot of challenges. I’m really proud of them,” she said.
In the summer, through open gyms and practices, the Jayhawks worked fundamentals since they couldn’t all get together until the season was underway, which makes the season’s end result even more notable.
Once the season practices started, another theme took hold.
“We looked at it that every day we could wake up and play volleyball was a good day,” White said.
St. Joseph didn’t get a lot of blocks to go down during matches, so it mostly had to win points the classic way: good pass, good set and a good enough hit to get the defense out of order.
“This team had great energy, when this team brought their energy they played amazing. The few times they lacked energy, it would show in the way they played,” White said.
If there was a player that made the team go, it was setter Gabby Morales, the only returning starter who kept her same position as last season. The Jayhawks wouldn’t have gone as far as they did without her, White said.
When perusing lists of volleyball statistical leaders in the state for 2020, one won’t find many or any Jayhawks players high up (though Morales did rank fifth in the state in service aces per set).
The first reason is they played 47 sets of volleyball whereas most teams played at least in the 70s, if not the 80s and 90s.
The other is there was no standout player on the team; White said the players knew their roles and what they were supposed to do, and that’s how the team ultimately won.