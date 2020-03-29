KAYSVILLE — Mondays have been hectic for Chad Sims.
He has two children serving missions in different parts of the world for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mondays have partly been an exercise of trying to find time to talk to his kids, who are several time zones ahead.
It goes to show that even when basketball season is over, there is still a time crunch.
Now that there’s been time to think about the 2019-20 boys basketball season, Sims is proud of what his Davis Darts accomplished this year, even if the last game didn’t go how they wanted.
The senior-heavy Darts went 23-2 overall, won Region 1 outright with a 13-1 record and finished as the 6A state runners-up.
Davis wasn’t talked about by anyone in the preseason to finish higher than third place in Region 1, where most of the preseason hype centered around Fremont and Layton.
Sims is the 2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“It’s almost like Davis High has a senior-heavy team most years and they just kind of build your way through it. When you don’t play a lot of underclassmen early, you don’t get as much hype if you did (play) underclassmen,” Sims said.
For large stretches of the year, Sims’ group was the best team in the state with a combination of tough defense, an unselfish, team-first approach and a little bit of the coming-out-of-nowhere factor.
A STINGY DEFENSE
Like any coach, Sims had a degree of uncertainty concerning the team before the season.
“We knew we could score, we knew there was some pieces that were really good, but I just didn’t know that we could stop anybody and come together, which in the end, defense was really one of our strengths,” Sims said.
It seems funny now that Sims felt that way.
The Darts allowed a Region 1 and 6A classification-low 48.4 points per game, which was also one of the top defensive marks in the state.
Fifteen times, the Darts held opponents under 50 points in a game and, six of those times, opponents failed to break the 40-point mark.
“The kids, they’ve spent a lot of time on (defense) and we have some really good assistant coaches when they learn it their sophomore year, their junior year, and when they finally came together with their philosophy and the chemistry, and trusting each other ... it just kind of came together with some confidence and kind of took off,” Sims said.
Opposing teams shot just 39.4% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range against Davis, according to statistics compiled by the Standard-Examiner.
The defensive success came from the roster makeup and an instinctual schematic move by some of the players.
Davis’ starting five were all around 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4, athletic, smart and aggressively defended the wing almost to the point of straight-up ball denial, no matter how good or not opposing outside shooters were.
But the Darts played a switching man-to-man defense that made it hard for other teams to get a head of steam against them.
“Credit the seniors. That senior class with Trevan (Leonhardt), Jake (Sampson), Spencer (Vernon), Jax (Pearce), Dylan (Perrenoud), Nick (Fisher) and Sam (Heath) ... they were reading things before they even happened so we were able to keep our philosophy of playing a little more aggressive on the wings and still be able to switch,” Sims said.
The plan at first wasn’t to switch screens, but Sims said he kind of “rolled with it” after some of the players started doing it in preseason practice.
Sometimes the mark of a good coach is to know when to let the players play, but if there was one thing that had Sims’ fingerprints on it, it was the third quarter — the period after halftime adjustments are made.
Davis outscored teams 439-292 in the third quarter. Put another way, the Darts allowed an average of 11.7 points in the third quarter.
TEAM FIRST
Davis didn’t really have a standout player, rather the Darts had a nucleus of several players that embodied a team-first attitude.
Its top four scorers this season were all seniors — Jake Sampson, Trevan Leonhardt, Spencer Vernon and Dylan Perrenoud — and two starters, Jax Pearce and Rex Sunderland, averaged 7.2 and 7.0 points per game respectively. Pearce shot 72% from the floor.
If there was a sixth man of the year award, it would probably go to Perrenoud, who averaged 9.9 points per game off the bench.
Coaches typically make adjustments to their offensive and defensive schemes based on the personnel they have.
This season’s Davis team had smart ballhandlers who ran the pick and roll, which can be hard to do at the high school level.
“So we had (Trevan and Spencer) who could both play point guards and we had a 5-man who had gotten better and better with Jax, and then Dylan was another who could play the 5 with the pick and pop, or pick and roll, so we really curtailed our offense to ... keep the ball in their hands because I would say almost 99% of the time, maybe 100% of the time, Trevan and Spencer made the right basketball play,” Sims said.
If a defender helped over to the basket to prevent a layup, it would leave a Sampson, a 45% 3-point shooter, wide open in the corner.
If not, Leonhardt would either attack the basket (he averaged 11.2 points per game) or pass to an open player (he averaged 5.7 assists per game).
Most possessions were patient, using several passes, plenty of screens and off-ball movement before the Darts pulled the trigger.
As a team, Davis averaged 69.8 points per game, shot 51% from the field, 65% from 2-point range and 37% from 3-point range.
For a team that had as many seniors and good players as it did, why didn’t the basketball community expect a 23-2 season out of Davis?
In truth, the Darts themselves didn’t know what things would look like until just before the season started.
NOT QUITE OUT OF NOWHERE, BUT
PRETTY MUCH
Davis’ nine seniors were successful in junior high leagues and little leagues growing up, but the group was essentially playing together for the first time.
Leonhardt and Sampson had been playing at the varsity level since their sophomore year, Sampson tore his ACL last spring and didn’t get cleared until the week before tryouts, and Vernon missed six weeks in the 2018-19 season with a broken wrist and didn’t play much upon returning.
Things didn’t really coalesce on the team until the start of the season. Then Davis won its first 12 games, all by double digits, and bulldozed its way into the region title conversation.
“I would say No. 1 is, they wanted to win more than anything else, the chemistry and everything else was through the roof,” Sims said. “I didn’t have to spend much time coaching them on that, their inclusion of the sophomores and the juniors was off the charts.”
The first chance for the Darts to prove themselves came on Jan. 3 at preseason region favorite Fremont, the teams’ first meeting of the season.
They passed that test, went 3-1 against Fremont and Layton, won a first region title since 2015 and survived an epic state semifinal against Lone Peak to advance to the title game, 100 years after Davis High won its first boys basketball state championship.
So there was plenty for the team to celebrate when it gathered the Monday after the state championship game.