Last February, I cat-sat for my friends’ feline, George.
He’s a long cat with a big belly, he likes to cuddle and likes to stand on his haunches to sniff your hands.
Every morning I’d walk to my friends’ apartment, feed George and hang out with him until it was time to go to the Huntsman Center for the 6A/5A basketball state tournaments.
At the time, I read a lot about this “pneumonia-like illness outbreak” thing in Wuhan, China. I was fascinated and worried.
My friends for whom I was catsitting were traveling in Japan, and I knew a super contagious disease could easily spread that far. They came back healthy, and I just assumed that would be my only “exposure” to what we knew as the coronavirus.
Back in Salt Lake City, thousands of fans attended the Fremont-Davis 6A boys title game as life went on like normal.
The game was part of the conclusion of an exciting season and an exciting week of basketball where I practically lived in the Huntsman Center. Nobody wore masks and hand sanitizer stations weren’t around.
I remember seeing a fan during the game wearing an air pollution mask — the type you wear during an inversion — and thought to myself, ‘Come on, man, stop scaring the kids.’
By that point, a nursing home just east of Seattle had been the epicenter of the disease’s arrival in the United States and ended up being the site of dozens of deaths. Weeks later, we’d all watch the earliest part of the crisis unfold in New York City.
Last year’s state basketball tournament at the Huntsman Center seems like the last time things were normal, and almost seems like something out of an impossible reality: thousands of people? In one building? With no masks or hand sanitizer?!
n n nCovering sports during a pandemic the past seven months has been stressful and therapeutic. It was nice to get back out and cover sports again after helping our news staff, but I was concerned about catching COVID-19, or worse, unknowingly spreading the disease.
Watching outdoor sports in the fall were relatively fine since there was plenty of space to distance myself from other people.
Schools livestreamed their games on the internet more so I could watch bits and pieces of good games from around the area that I couldn’t get to. Coaches and athletes were more than happy to do interviews over the phone or Zoom, which I appreciated.
Masks and physical distancing were required of fans while attending sporting events outdoors and indoors. At best, those were followed most of the time; at worst, those were followed loosely. Anecdotally speaking, instances of COVID transmission as a result of attending or playing in a high school sporting event were few.
School administrators (at the scant amount of games I attended) were mostly hesitant to enforce those health protocols. At the same time, though, who could blame them?
Sporting events happened after long days of school where they were probably enforcing the public health rules all day on top of dealing with the normal tornado that is a normal school day.
Winter sports were dicey, though. Cases were sky-high in December. Mandatory testing for participants was finally in place and the only fans allowed at games were parents of participants.
The Utah High School Activities Association had rules for how many fans schools could have depending on where a county was on the state’s transmission index. In January, as deaths, hospitalizations and cases surged, the UHSAA Board of Trustees changed the rules for fan attendance and allowed more fans.
Some administrators and athletic directors weren’t happy about it for safety reasons. Others said in December they would’ve been fine postponing the season until mid-January once the New Year’s Day surge started clearing.
Whether or not schools wanted it, they allowed student sections back into games under strict mask-wearing and physical distancing guidelines. The former was followed pretty well. The latter wasn’t.
n n nAt this year’s state basketball semifinals and finals, a couple thousand people packed Salt Lake Community College’s Bruin Arena in what was certainly the most jarring experience for me this year.
Parking at SLCC was easy (it always is), the games were good, the wireless internet access was spotty, the concessions were open and the whole experience was stressful.
Though I didn’t catch COVID-19 from a high school sporting event, the opportunities presented themselves and there was one point where I was resigned to getting sick. Three weeks in a row at basketball games, I’d ask a coach to interview a player, then the player would come jogging up to me and stand three feet away without wearing a mask, at which point I’d ask, ‘Where’s your mask?’
Not much changed for me this fall and winter covering sports, other than wearing a mask. One thing that changed, though, was I didn’t go to any swimming meets.
The thing about going to a swimming meet in the winter in Utah is you always dress too warm. It’s always 35 degrees and 5% humidity outside, then 350 degrees and 95% humidity inside the swimming pool building.
Therefore, I knew something was wrong at last February’s swimming state championships at BYU when I was simultaneously wiping sweat off my brow and feeling so cold I needed a jacket.
So began the longest and worst flu that I can remember, which I assuredly contracted from the state wrestling tournament a few days earlier.
Thankfully I didn’t catch COVID at any of the state wrestling tournaments in 2021, but there were many fans there who flouted health regulations (which were loosely enforced once you got in the building) and they should be ashamed of themselves, along with every other fan who thought they were too important to follow the rules.
Fortunately, once the state basketball tournament games started at SLCC, UHSAA officials put down more of a hammer than I’d seen from area schools. On three separate occasions between Thursday and Saturday, a UHSAA representative went to the PA announcer and signaled the referees that the game was being paused so people could put their masks back on.
It happened twice Thursday and once Saturday, apparently indicating the message had been received after the first day.
Unfortunately, the message of physical distancing fell on deaf ears at SLCC. Student sections packed into the gym, two to a seat, way too many to a row.
On the day of the finals, the PA announcers said several times during the championship games that fans and students weren’t allowed on the floor, which fans from Davis, Lehi and Springville ignored after their teams won.
Not to mention, the media seating was right in front of a student section, so for practically three days, there were people screaming and yelling without their masks on just right above me. Their school administrators did a great job enforcing the mask regulations and I’m grateful for them.
I tested negative for COVID on Wednesday afternoon, and hopefully that holds up.
n n nTwo days after the 2020 basketball state tournament, spring sports started. People had heard of COVID-19 and knew that some states were putting in restrictions.
Then came Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Ogden and Ben Lomond’s boys soccer teams faced off at the scenic Spence Eccles soccer complex on Monroe Boulevard.
I was hardly paying attention to the soccer game — I distinctly remember asking somebody who scored one of the goals because I was buried in my phone — because simultaneously, I was floored by what I was reading about in Oklahoma City.
According to ESPN, NBA referees brought together OKC coach Billy Donovan and Jazz coach Quin Snyder at 8:26 p.m. ET to tell them that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 and the game was being canceled.
Meanwhile in Ogden, the Tigers were demolishing the Scots 4-0 at halftime with no idea that the first COVID domino, so to speak, had fallen.
The OKC arena emptied. The PA announcer said “you are safe” over the speakers. Within the hour, the NBA suspended its season. Back in Ogden, the Tigers won 6-1.
The talk after the soccer game was, ‘Did you see Gobert? Are we shutting down?’ A couple days later, basically everything was closed.
A year later, more than 500,000 Americans have died as a result of COVID-19, an unspeakable loss that can’t properly be summed up. Hopefully better days are ahead.
If there’s one good thing that’s entered sports now, it’s how many more people have become grateful for the privilege of playing. Everyone I’ve talked to has said they’re grateful to play at all and they view sports through a different lens now. That lens shows us that most everything in life should be appreciated every single day until it’s gone.
Normally, I cringe every time I hear the awful metal “clang” of a baseball colliding with a metal bat. I’m looking forward to it this year.