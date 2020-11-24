Fall high school fall sports in Utah started on time and ended on time in 2020 in the middle of a raging pandemic.
If you had asked me in the summer if I thought that would happen, I would have given a resounding “no.”
For that, a lot of thanks and commendations go to powers that be for getting us through a full season.
Hopefully, people associated with sports recognized and appreciated the privilege they had to play sports during a dire COVID-19 situation in Utah.
Hopefully they keep that perspective in the winter, which is trending to be many times worse than the fall: hospitals are filling up, healthcare workers are overworked and people are dying.
So my message is this: please be careful, please be smart and please listen to what the health officials in this state say about COVID-19. That’s how we’ll get through a winter sports season.
Frankly, we got lucky in the fall given the amount of soccer and football games I went to where many fans were not only flouting health recommendations despite months of messaging suggesting otherwise, but many school administrators were just letting it happen and not doing anything about it in the moment.
Sure, COVID-19 was probably not transmitted that much between the bleachers and sections of lawn chairs in the outdoors, but that type of behavior (not physically distancing, not wearing a mask, etc.) carries over into other parts of the day and other settings, and it has to change in order for things to get better.
FALL OBSERVATIONS
Before we fully switch the attention to winter sports, there’s a few observations and thoughts rattling in my head, starting first with girls soccer.
High school girls soccer in Northern Utah has been at or near the top of the state for about a decade now, with northern schools constantly in the state championship game.
There were two state champions (Davis and Morgan) and two runners-up (Ogden and Bonneville) this year, plus at least six players in Weber and Davis counties who are either signed or committed to play Division I soccer.
Is it going to continue? There’s no reason it shouldn’t. This year, there was a huge influx of talent due to the dissolution of the La Roca Development Academy, which was under the umbrella of the now-former U.S. Soccer Development Academy.
That put a ton of really good soccer players in the high school level and, though there’s plenty that will still opt full-time for the club scene, high school coaches have plenty to be excited about, particularly at Bonneville, Ogden, Davis and Layton, who will have some talented players coming back in 2021.
Many volleyball teams in the area, especially in the higher classifications, appear to be on the rise. Fremont, a 6A semifinalist, should have a handful of talented players coming back in 2021; Bountiful, the Region 5 champions, should return its core group of standouts as well.
Most Region 5 teams will ostensibly field similar lineups next year; Ogden was young again this year, but ever-improving and hopefully next year’s 3A state championship volleyball match (or 4A if realignment’s cards fall that way) features Morgan and Union again.
The Trojans and Cougars have met in the last two 3A title matches with Union taking both. It’s not often Morgan High volleyball encounters a better foe in its classification, but the Trojans figure to have a talented group coming back in 2021. So does Union.
In football, with the exception of Morgan and Davis, teams up north struggled in the playoffs. I’ve touched on the subject before, but it’s pretty obvious that Region 1 is very far behind the curve compared to its 6A peers in Regions 4 and 3 and in most cases, Region 2.
In 5A, Region 5 is in a very similar position.
Instead of asking why Weber and Davis county schools are behind the curve like I did last year (the answer to that is multi-faceted and could take a few thousand words to properly lay out, hence why I’m still working on it), I’m going to point out something about the Morgan Trojans.
This was their 13th-straight winning season and 23rd in the past 26 seasons and, though they didn’t win all the trophies they wanted, they’re adding another Region 13 trophy to the cabinet along with a 3A state runner-up trophy.
All of that with a new head coach named in June, a retooling of their offensive approach, a bunch of new starters on defense and three bye weeks this season, which can be a double-edged sword of helping a team stay healthy and also attracting some rust.
All-time, that’s region championship No. 23 and state title game appearance No. 14. Morgan is now 7-7 in state championship games, according to prep football historian George Felt.