For years, one has been able to look at a roster of a high school sports team and, if you know all the families of all the kids, could pick out the student-athletes who lived in the school’s boundaries and the ones who didn’t.
It's something that makes people either furious that it happens, or grateful that it can happen.
Transfers.
Students have been attending and playing sports at schools outside their home boundaries for decades.
Is that a good thing? Is that a bad thing?
It depends on the lens through which you view it.
Some call it an epidemic (a term we should retire now that we've experienced a real pandemic, by the way) and call it out of control, not just at the high school sports level but at the college level, too.
Those on that side feel that, in high school, kids should only be allowed to attend and/or play sports at the school in their boundaries.
On the other side, some like having the ability to be flexible and change schools if it’s the right decision for the students and family.
After all, the education system is set up to educate the students.
THE WAY IT GOES AND (MOSTLY) DOESN'T GO
If a school has a really successful sports program, kids are going to be interested and want to play in that program even if it means going to a school in a different city or county.
If you build it, they will come.
It’s just the way it is now — whether kids’ motives are skewed or not, or whether parents’ motives are skewed or not.
That part is relatively accepted as fact, but many hate the reality. Schools have traditionally served the areas in their boundaries.
For instance, Weber High serves North Ogden, Pleasant View, Harrisville and the Ogden Valley.
If a student who lives in, say, Fremont High’s boundaries, wants to transfer to Weber, that student can transfer.
Traditions change with time and there's nothing necessarily wrong with that.
To be fair, the transfer situation doesn't affect every school in Utah as much as it does the schools along the Wasatch Front, southern Utah and Cache County.
If you live in Beaver, for instance, you're probably not going to choose to drive the half hour to Milford or Parowan to go to school, less for the reasons of it being inconvenient, and more probably because it would be somewhat sacrilegious to live in Beaver, attend Milford High and vice versa.
To that effect, the schools and sports teams in Weber and Davis counties deal with transfer students in and out more than the Morgan or Box Elder County schools.
NO RIGHT VIEW, NO WRONG VIEW
I went to a small high school in a small city and even there, a handful of kids went to the bigger high school 10 miles up the highway.
I considered transferring for many reasons but, for many other reasons, I’m glad I didn’t.
I played two sports in high school: tennis for three years, basketball for one.
If I transferred to the bigger school, I probably don't play sports since my basketball "skills" were limited to putting on a uniform and hitting the occasional garbage-time 3-pointer (I made seven 3s my senior year).
Around that same time I was going to high school, there was a kid at our feeder elementary school who was dominating in basketball and he lived in the city. He ended up going to the big school up north.
Bummer for us? Sure.
Life went on, though. It wasn't a big deal. The town didn't burn down and people didn't lose their minds over it.
Transferring seems normal to me. It’s my baseline and as such, I’m not too bothered by it. Is it because I’m one of those dastardly millennials? Probably, but it's my normal.
Show me a scenario where students would be restricted to only play at the school whose boundaries where that student resides. I would probably think that’s weird, purely because it’s different and breaks with everything I’ve ever known.
Ask anyone who grew up around sports in an era when nobody transferred and they probably don't like the current state of transfers today because their baseline experience was, "kids play where they live and that's the way it should be."
There's nothing wrong with that point of view.
There's no right or wrong answer in this situation; however, it's important to consider both sides of the polarizing debate and, maybe more importantly, why there are two sides to begin with.
In a testament to sticking it out at my high school, it felt absolutely awesome senior year of tennis when we pasted the big school up north in league play.
Did hard work and perseverance pay off? Heck yes it did.
There something cool and poetic about playing for the school in your boundaries, seeing a group of kids grow up together, stick together in high school and do well in sports.
But it shouldn't be a bad thing if a team with transfers does well. It’s pretty awesome to see a group of kids succeed where some transferred in, only met teammates a couple months before the sports season, came together on the fly, made new friends and did well.
It's possible a kid who transfers had a bad time at his or her in-boundary school and a new school is the best thing for them. Perhaps the option gives some students opportunities to succeed in class, in sports or other activities they wouldn't have done otherwise.
RECRUITING
A counter argument to lax or non-existent transfer rules is that it greases the wheels for potential recruiting. And that's true. It's pretty easy to transfer schools if one wants to.
Lest anyone think my relatively soft stance on transfers means that translates to a slippery slope where I'm on board with recruiting, let's pause for a minute.
If you're a high school coach of any sport who's going to stoop so low as to actively try to persuade a high school kid or his/her parents to get them to switch high schools for the purpose of playing a sport, maybe you shouldn't be coaching at the high school level.
Kids aren't recruited because of their high character or high grades. Coaches don't put all their energy into churning out academic All-Staters and Sterling Scholars.
The kids who are recruited are recruited because they're good at a certain sport and they can help a team win. Last I checked, the purpose of high school sports isn't to win at all costs.
But not all transfer students are recruited to a school to play sports. It's important to remember that not everyone transfers to another school for the same reason, and sometimes those reasons and circumstances aren't visible on the surface.
There shouldn't be a stigma associated with transfers, but there also shouldn't be this expectation in 2020 and beyond that every student athlete should play at the school in their home boundaries.