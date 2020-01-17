Eyebrows raised Wednesday when the Utah High School Activities Association Executive Committee approved requests from three high schools to move their football programs to an independent schedule next season.
Cottonwood, Payson and Timpanogos high schools want independence for myriad reasons, according to school administrators quoted in a Deseret News article.
Chief among them was low participation. Cottonwood went 0-10 this season, got outscored 579-13 and had trouble getting 30 players for a varsity team, according to the report.
Timpanogos went 1-10 and has 12 students enrolled in a football class that has previously had between 40 and 60 kids. Payson hasn’t had a winning season since 1978, hasn’t won a state playoff game since 1986 and struggles with participation.
Those three join Judge Memorial as 2020 independents after Judge cited low participation and safety concerns for requesting independence.
The UHSAA Board of Trustees still has to give final approval for the three additional schools to go independent, but there’s precedent with Judge being approved.
Where four schools going independent in football means difficulties on an individual basis, it also presents the UHSAA and its Board of Trustees with a chance to change the way they look at the biennial realignment process.
The UHSAA and Board of Trustees should seriously consider factoring sports participation data into the realignment equation.
Currently, school enrollments and geography — and half a teaspoon of competitive equity — are the main factors considered for realignment.
Using participation numbers would help solve some of the unique challenges that certain schools — such as Ogden, Ben Lomond and Roy — face, challenges that aren’t faced by most schools along the Wasatch Front.
In Ogden and Ben Lomond’s case, both schools struggle with participation in most sports, a reflection of socioeconomic conditions that result in high free-and-reduced lunch rates within the student population.
Both BLHS principal Steve Poll and Ogden principal Luke Rasmussen have advocated factoring participation data into the realignment process.
Poll told the Board of Trustees in 2018 that the school’s athletic participation rate was 15%, or 180 students out of 1,200. Both principals wanted their schools to be considered for the 3A classification instead of 4A.
In Roy’s case, the school experiences more school-year attrition than other schools, except for maybe Northridge with its proximity to Hill Air Force Base.
Roy High athletic director Mike Puzey says he’s “all for it” if the state considers participation numbers because it would mean Roy could go back to 5A and be more competitive across the board.
This fall in an eight-team Region 1, Roy’s teams finished in second, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, eighth and eighth place in the region standings. Last fall in 5A, football was tied first, soccer was second, the cross country teams took fourth and fifth and volleyball was sixth out of six.
“I really feel that part of the formula when they go in and do this realignment, that they really should look at a schools’ participation numbers. They can easily pull that from Register My Athlete,” Puzey said.
Roy’s participation rate for the 2018-19 school year was 27.8%, according to Puzey, or 505 students out of an enrollment of 1,815 students as of Oct. 1, 2018.
For comparison, Syracuse’s participation for the same year was 32.2%, which isn’t much higher, but it equated to 709 students, according to athletic director Kelly Anderson, out of an enrollment of 2,200.
Roy High’s successful football team currently has 30-35 juniors and sophomores — this may include a handful of Davis County transfers — for both the varsity and junior varsity teams, according to a tweet from assistant coach Eric Jones on Jan. 9 that was confirmed by Puzey.
Roy was fined $1,400 by Region 1 for not fielding a sophomore football team last season and faces the same prospect again in 2020 unless the incoming sophomore class is big enough to safely field a full team, which isn’t likely.
In the end, what does the enrollment matter if a school faces an opponent that has 50% less students but their programs have the same number of players?
In an Aug. 23 football game between the 3A Morgan Trojans and the 4A Ogden Tigers, Morgan listed 48 players on its roster with 47 seniors and juniors, and just one sophomore.
Morgan’s 10-12th grade enrollment as of Oct. 1, 2019, is 721 students according to state data.
Ogden had 56 players on its roster, 16 of which were sophomores and freshmen. Ogden High’s Oct. 1 enrollment was 1,205 students.
The final score was Morgan 46, Ogden 0.
Tooele High, which is in the same region as Ogden and has 86 more students than OHS, had 96 kids in its football program this fall and dressed 65 for varsity, according to head coach Dru Jones.
Ogden had around 70 in its program and about 32 for varsity games. The Tigers lost five region games this year: 21-14, 41-32, 44-12, 59-14 and 63-15.
“Cottonwood only scored a point in one game this year and in every other game, they got shut out and beat ... how is that good for the team that played them and for Cottonwood?” Ogden head football coach Erik Thompson said. “The only way that’s ever going to change is if they look at the schools like Ogden, Ben Lomond and Cottonwood and say, ‘OK, we understand your plight. Your numbers and your participation are really low because of the socioeconomics of your area ... so you’re going to go and play someone you can compete with.’”
Participation numbers could also be the tiebreaker the BOT needs to sort out a potentially messy scenario with Region 1.
Currently, Farmington High has the highest enrollment of any 5A school at 1,878 students as of Oct. 1, larger than seven 6A schools, indicating the school is poised to move up to 6A in the next realignment round.
Then take into account that Farmington won six of the seven available Region 5 fall sports championships in 2019 and it seems like a sure bet the Phoenix is moving up.
That could create a nine-team Region 1, meaning another proposal from the BOT to jettison Farmington and Davis to a Salt Lake County region. Both schools scoffed at that prospect in 2018.
To avoid that, the BOT could see that Roy not only has one of the lowest 6A enrollments, but that its participation numbers are low relative to Region 1 and send the Royals down to Region 5.
The counterpoint to considering participation data is that we’re only looking at one school’s program and not the whole picture, which is true.
Judge, Payson, Timpanogos and Cottonwood each have a program or a handful of programs that are at or near the top of their respective classifications.
So do Ben Lomond (boys soccer) and Ogden (girls soccer, cross country, track and field).
So perhaps participation could be used in realignment for football only, which is more dependent on sheer numbers, and consider it in drastic circumstances in other cases.
“I think that there’s a lot of smart people at the UHSAA and I think they’re listening to people, and I feel like it’s closer than ever to things changing and I think they want to make things better,” Thompson said.
Schools already have to routinely forfeit sub-varsity football games because of a lack of players and safety concerns of having kids play two games per week.
Using participation numbers isn’t going to drastically alter Utah’s high school sports landscape. It can, however, grease the wheels in situations that warrant a little extra conversation.
Clearly, schools are making decisions based on participation numbers. It’s time the UHSAA and BOT take that into serious consideration.