About a month ago, the National Federation of State High School Associations finally relented after years of rumors, some pressure and many conversations.
The NFHS said states can implement a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball without penalty from the NFHS starting with the 2022-23 school year.
Several states, including California, have had shot clocks in basketball for years, but have subsequently forfeited spots on basketball rules committees for going against the NFHS’ previous declaration to not allow shot clocks.
Now that things have changed, it might hasten a wave of states approving shot clock proposals over the next few years.
Utah needs to be one of them.
It’s long since time for the prep game to reflect the college and pro games. Implementing a shot clock would give defenses another tangible in-game reward in the form of a shot-clock violation against another team when they control a possession.
It would also take out the stall tactic coaches use to hold the ball for minutes at a time which, frankly, devolves a basketball game into a playground monkey-in-the-middle escapade.
Shot clock supporters, of which there are many, also point to changes in game strategy and better flow to the game as benefits.
Shot clock opposers, of which there are many, point to very real flaws in a shot clock’s implementation that need to be accounted for.
They argue a shot clock tilts the game more in favor of athletic and skilled teams, where the current non-shot clock environment levels the playing field between the “haves” and “have nots,” or the teams where college basketball recruits assemble year after year and the teams that dwell in the cellar.
Some have argued there aren’t enough skilled players who would benefit from going faster on offense, and players can learn the game better without a shot clock instead of constantly worrying about how much time is left.
They also point out the cost issues, which are prohibitive for some schools more than others.
One-time costs for a shot clock and installation neighbor the $5,000-$6,000 range. Then there needs to be money to pay a shot-clock operator for each game — yes, it has to be a separate person than those who run the scoreboard and game clock.
It’s not fair to immediately require every school in the state to install a $6,000 piece of equipment with little, if any, educational value to the rest of the student body.
Implementing a shot clock should happen in one of the following ways: as a pilot program in the 6A and 5A classifications before expanding, or over a two-year grace period in case schools struggle with the funding and personnel.
The 6A and 5A schools are the ones with the lion’s share of skilled basketball players, aka, the ones who are going to play in college and the ones who would benefit most from a high school shot clock.
The 6As and 5As are also the schools who are part of large school districts that could have an easier time footing the bill for shot clocks, meaning it would be easier to implement it in the biggest classifications first for a year or two before working out the kinks and bringing everyone else along.
But if we’re talking a small, rural school that’s the only high school in its district?
It might be unfair to impose a one-size-fits-all mandate on that school — or any school for that matter — so something like a two-year grace period could help buffer that problem.
There are some potential remedies to the cost problem, such as fundraising from the community or selling corporate sponsorships and putting a business’s name on the shot clock for its lifespan.
These ideas benefit the schools with deeper-pocketed demographics, so it would be an unenviable position to be in and therefore, the school districts absolutely should chip in.
Either way, the shot clock is something that won’t be decided in Utah for quite some time.
It’s going to be up to schools to signal to the Utah High School Activities Association if they want the shot clock. Then, there’s various committees and conversations it would have to go through before landing in front of a policy-making entity.
To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with a team taking 40-45 seconds per offensive possession. Sometimes that’s necessary and sometimes it’s a good thing.
But myself and others cringe when a coach tells his or her team to play keep-away for minutes at a time, which is a reactive rather than proactive approach that doesn't really teach anything valuable.
Unless something can be changed to specifically deal with stalling, then it’s time for a shot clock.