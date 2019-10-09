LAYTON — Believe it or not, Wednesday was the first time all of Davis High's top girls cross country runners all ran in the same race.
One race, there's an injury. Another race, there's an injury to someone else. Or, one of the top runners is a soccer player at DHS so she can't always run cross country races.
If there was a time for them to all run the same race, it was Wednesday, where the Darts won the Region 1 girls cross country title with four runners finishing in the top 10, holding off a strong challenge from Layton High.
Hope Preston took first place overall in the girls race. Layton's Emma Thornley was second and Weber's Samantha Lee took third.
Both Davis and Layton had two runners finish in the top 5, so the team standings were even for about 19 seconds until Whitney Walpole and Ruth Wright finished 6-7 to secure the Region 1 title, which the Davis girls have won every year since 2006.
"I was a little worried because there's always been conflicts or injuries or something and Layton's looked really good, we knew that it would be a challenge to beat them," Davis coach Paul Timothy said.
Syracuse's Drew Hogan stormed to first place in the boys race, finishing with a time of 15:25.3, more than nine seconds ahead of Northridge's Hyrum Johnson. Layton's Jackson Black took third.
The Darts' team title on the boys side was less of a worry than on the girls side.
Davis had runners finish in fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth — Hunter Kitchen, Jake Halverson, Tyler Spencer, Connor Finlinson and Daniel Larsen — for a total of 30 points, far ahead of Syracuse's 77 points in second place.
If the girls region title streak is impressive, consider the Davis boys cross country team has won a region title each year since 1996.
In a change from years past, as a result of a larger region than the rest of the 6A classification, the top six teams qualify for the state cross country meet later this month instead of the top four.
TEAM RESULTS
GIRLS
1. Davis, 32
2. Layton, 45
3. Fremont, 79
4. Weber, 107
5. Northridge, 123
6. Syracuse, 173
7. Roy, 177
8. Clearfield, inc.
BOYS
1. Davis, 30
2. Syracuse, 77
3. Weber, 79
4. Layton, 98
5. Roy, 119
6. Northridge, 128
7. Clearfield, 206
8. Fremont, 213
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
GIRLS
1. Hope Preston, Davis, 18:07.9
2. Emma Thornley, Layton, 18:22.6
3. Samantha Lee, Weber, 18:32.9
4. Hailey Low, Layton, 18:42.3
5. Kenedy Maudsley, Davis, 18:49.9
6. Hallie Morris, Fremont, 18:59.8
7. Whitney Walpole, Davis, 19:08.6
8. Ruth Wright, Davis, 19:11.1
9. Lauren Thornley, Layton, 19:16.1
10. Samantha Olson, Fremont, 19:16.1
BOYS
1. Drew Hogan, Syracuse, 15:25.3
2. Hyrum Johnson, Northridge, 15:34.4
3. Jackson Black, Layton, 15:37.2
4. Hunter Kitchen, Davis, 15:40.2
5. Jake Halverson, Davis, 15:41.3
6. Tyler Spencer, Davis, 15:44.1
7. Connor Finlinson, Davis, 15:47.8
8. Daniel Larsen, Davis, 15:51.7
9. Nick Murray, Layton, 15:52.1
10. Everett Scott, Weber, 15:58.6