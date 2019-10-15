KAYSVILLE — There is an interesting quirk of the girls soccer brackets this year in the maiden rollout of the UHSAA’s new RPI ranking system.
Six of the eight teams in Region 1 ended up playing each other in their first games of the tournament, meaning they matched up for a third time in one season against the same foe.
One of those renditions was No. 5 Davis against No. 21 Weber on Tuesday afternoon, sporting similar results.
Davis advanced to the 6A quarterfinals with its third straight shutout of Weber, this time a 3-0 whitewashing. It continues a streak of what is now 13 straight quarterfinal appearances that began in 2007.
“No matter who you play — no matter what the result the first two times you play them — it’s very difficult to beat a team three times in one season,” Davis coach Souli Phongsavath said. “Regardless of what the score was, I thought they were closer games than the score may have indicated.
“Top to bottom, I think we have one of the best regions in the state and that will help prepare us for the playoffs,” Phongsavath said.
The Darts (12-2-3) brought pressure from the outset, spending most of their time on Weber’s (4-14) end of the field with several near misses, and the tone was set.
“We had a bye the first round, so we haven’t played a game in a week and a half. We wanted to knock the rust off, make sure we got in a rhythm, which I thought we did quickly,” Phongsavath said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them on how they played in the first 20 minutes ... we put a stamp on the game early.”
Grace Nicol finally broke the ice, when she headed in a free kick that Belle Mark launched from over 50 yards away in the 21st minute.
“I just ran in behind the defense, rose up, followed it with my head and put it in,” Nicol said. “At the moment I didn’t think about it; I just thought about getting it in the back of the net ... I really didn’t focus on the pain.
“That was big because we haven’t lost a game this year when we scored first,” she said.
Junior forward Ruth Wright added a penalty kick in the 32nd minute and sophomore Annie Haycock closed the scoring when she took possession of the ball at midfield, dribbled the down the right side, then cashed in the third goal with 26 minutes remaining.
Sophomore keeper Taygan Sill is one of the top-ranking goalkeepers in the state and recorded her ninth clean sheet this season.
“I also think it’s because of my defense; they are amazing, so I wouldn’t give me all the credit,” Sill said. “Every single day, I’m out working hard, touching a soccer ball.”
Davis only fields four seniors and Phongsavath took advantage of the big lead to “get a lot of young girls time and give them a feel for the playoffs” late in the game.