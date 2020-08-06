Davis football preview: Can Darts' talent and potential become big things in Region 1?

KAYSVILLE — In 2019, Region 1 was filled with a handful of returning dual-threat quarterbacks, senior-heavy teams, and tons of experience.
In 2020, the Davis Darts enter as one of just two teams in the region that could be classified as having a lot of experienced players coming back.
But it’s a few talented returners in particular that have a little more attention on Kaysville than in the past few years, even after a 4-6 season where the Darts lost their last four games of the year by an average of 25.5 points — three of which came against the top three teams in Region 1.
They’ve obviously got a lot of potential, but can they take advantage of what appears to be a question mark year in Region 1?
“I’m excited, being year four (as head coach), I feel like the program’s heading in the direction I want it to be, the kids have responded well to the challenges they’ve dealt with the last few months. ... I just feel like we have the potential to have a strong season,” head coach Mitch Arquette said.
It’s the first time Arquette has a returning defensive coordinator since being a head coach, that being Colby Bockwoldt. The handful of returning defensive starters are a year more comfortable with Bockwoldt’s complicated schemes.
Another reason for the potential is partly because of a handful of returners that the rest of the region knows about: quarterback Chance Trujillo, wide receiver David Spjut, running back Spencer Ferguson, and defensive end Charlie Gardiner.
There’s a handful of starters on each side of the ball, giving Davis some experience it didn’t have at a crucial juncture last year.
“We’re pretty evenly balanced all around,” said Trujillo, a three-sport athlete who’s one of two returning starting quarterbacks in the region.
Trujillo didn’t light up the scoreboard with air-it-out numbers last year, but he did throw 13 touchdowns against four interceptions, tied for the best TD-interception ratio in the region.
Spjut, the Darts’ explosive receiver and kick returner, is on college coaches’ radars now after an offer from Montana State over the summer.
He returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns last season, totaling 553 return yards, along with 501 receiving yards and five TDs.
Spjut was already a focal point of opposing defenses last year and undoubtedly will draw major attention again this year.
That figures to open up the field for other receivers, a crucial need if the Darts want to really keep defenses guessing.
“They will definitely have their own opportunities to make plays. They will be there,” Arquette said.
The defense is anchored by linebacker Ephraim Fiso (73 tackles, six tackles for loss) and defensive end Charlie Gardiner (10.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks).
Fiso thinks the defense will be stronger in the run game this year and called it a weak point of 2019’s group.
“A perfect example of that was our Herriman game, we had picks, but that 4th quarter, we just could not stop the run and that cost us in the game,” he said.
Speaking of the run game, there’s two returners on the offensive line and a returning starting running back, Spencer Ferguson, who came on strong at the end of 2019 with 421 rushing yards in a four-game stretch, including 101 and a touchdown in the televised 34-20 win at Roy.
It’s like Trujillo said, there’s even balance.
The other even balance goes to the makeup of the team, where there’s going to be a good mix of seniors and juniors, something that, if it can be consistent, can really be conducive to reloading each year instead of having ups and downs.
QUOTABLE
Arquette was asked what a team could have reasonably accomplished during the spring shutdown when coaches had to turn to video calls and sending daily or weekly workouts to the team. He said something that will likely resonate with a lot of teachers, not just coaches.
“Well, each student learns differently. There’s some that read and learn, there’s some that write and learn and there’s some that do and learn, so you just go and throw out enough there and hope that something sticks,” he said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 4-6 (4-3 Region 1). Davis started 4-0 in region play, ran into the teeth of the schedule, lost the last three games of the regular season and lost big at home to Westlake in the playoffs.
2020 strength of schedule: 46-53 (.465).
Players to watch: Chance Trujillo (QB), David Spjut (WR/DB/KR), Charlie Gardiner (DE), Ephraim Fiso (LB), Spencer Ferguson (RB), Lucas Baird (OL/DL), Davis Richardson (OL/DL)
Returning starters: 11 (5 offense, 6 defense)
Strength/weakness: Team unity/depth
NOTES
Over the previous two years, Spjut has 1,031 combined kick and punt return yards with four total return touchdowns.
The Darts will take part in the earliest-ever start to a high school football season in Utah when they visit Herriman on Thursday, Aug. 13, in a televised game.
Davis opens its season with four road games in a row, followed by four of its next five at home.
Davis is the last team from Davis or Weber County to win a football state championship, that being in 2004.
The Darts will play Viewmont for the 42nd year in a row, according to prep football historian George Felt. Davis leads the all-time series 37-14-1.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 13: at Herriman, 7 p.m. (KJZZ)
Aug. 21: at Viewmont, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: at Northridge*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Clearfield*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: vs. Layton*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: vs. Roy*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Syracuse*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: vs. Weber*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: vs. Fremont*, 7 p.m.
* - Denotes Region 1 game