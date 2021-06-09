The high school boys lacrosse All-Region 1 teams were released and Davis High, the unbeaten Region 1 champion with a 14-0 region record, landed seven players on the 19-player first team.
The Darts had the best offense and defense in region games with a 237-89 goalscoring margin.
Fremont, the region's second-place team, placed five players on the first team. The Silverwolves had four of the top 10 leaders in points (combined goals and assists) in the region.
Weber, the region's third-place team, landed four players on the first team led by attacker Ace Nichols, who led the region in points (139), goals (84) and assists (55).
Below are the all-region teams, as selected by the region's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
ATTACKERS
Ace Nichols, Weber
Tate Craig, Syracuse
Andrew Tate, Northridge
Carson Isaacson, Fremont
MIDFIELDERS
Rhett Rice, Davis
Chavo Gaytan, Fremont
Blake Williams, Davis
Boston Rhees, Fremont
DEFENDERS
Luke Johnson, Davis
Logan Savage, Fremont
Landon Funk, Weber
John Page, Davis
LONG-STICK MIDDIES
Emerson Bell, Davis
JD Clanton, Northridge
GOALIES
Kache Allen, Davis
Kole Haymond, Weber
FACE OFF SPECIALIST
Max Hacking, Weber
SHORT STICK DEFENSIVE MIDDIES
Mason Kilgore, Davis
Trae Porter, Fremont
SECOND TEAM
ATTACKERS
Squish Easley, Weber
Connor Johnson, Davis
Braxten Redington, Northridge
Davis Searle, Fremont
MIDFIELDERS
Hudson Dugger, Clearfield
Clay Haacke, Syracuse
Colby Dickson, Roy
DEFENDERS
Mitch Johnson, Northridge
Brooks Ashton, Northridge
Ayden Hall, Syracuse
Elias Witte, Layton
LONG STICK MIDDIES
Luke Green, Weber
Hunter Ashby, Roy
Logan Haney, Clearfield
GOALIE
Connor Stucki, Syracuse
FACE OFF SPECIALISTS
Austin Tillotson, Roy
Gabe Hansen, Syracuse
SHORT STICK DEFENSIVE MIDDIE
Broc Himelright, Fremont