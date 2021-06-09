Weber Northridge lacrosse

Weber High's Ace Nichols (left) cradles the ball during a lacrosse game at Northridge on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

 Supplied by Tim Haslam

The high school boys lacrosse All-Region 1 teams were released and Davis High, the unbeaten Region 1 champion with a 14-0 region record, landed seven players on the 19-player first team.

The Darts had the best offense and defense in region games with a 237-89 goalscoring margin. 

Fremont, the region's second-place team, placed five players on the first team. The Silverwolves had four of the top 10 leaders in points (combined goals and assists) in the region.

Weber, the region's third-place team, landed four players on the first team led by attacker Ace Nichols, who led the region in points (139), goals (84) and assists (55).

Below are the all-region teams, as selected by the region's coaches.

FIRST TEAM

ATTACKERS

Ace Nichols, Weber

Tate Craig, Syracuse

Andrew Tate, Northridge

Carson Isaacson, Fremont

MIDFIELDERS

Rhett Rice, Davis

Chavo Gaytan, Fremont

Blake Williams, Davis

Boston Rhees, Fremont

DEFENDERS

Luke Johnson, Davis

Logan Savage, Fremont

Landon Funk, Weber

John Page, Davis

LONG-STICK MIDDIES

Emerson Bell, Davis

JD Clanton, Northridge

GOALIES

Kache Allen, Davis

Kole Haymond, Weber

FACE OFF SPECIALIST

Max Hacking, Weber

SHORT STICK DEFENSIVE MIDDIES

Mason Kilgore, Davis

Trae Porter, Fremont

SECOND TEAM

ATTACKERS

Squish Easley, Weber

Connor Johnson, Davis

Braxten Redington, Northridge

Davis Searle, Fremont

MIDFIELDERS

Hudson Dugger, Clearfield

Clay Haacke, Syracuse

Colby Dickson, Roy

DEFENDERS

Mitch Johnson, Northridge

Brooks Ashton, Northridge

Ayden Hall, Syracuse

Elias Witte, Layton

LONG STICK MIDDIES

Luke Green, Weber

Hunter Ashby, Roy

Logan Haney, Clearfield

GOALIE

Connor Stucki, Syracuse

FACE OFF SPECIALISTS

Austin Tillotson, Roy

Gabe Hansen, Syracuse

SHORT STICK DEFENSIVE MIDDIE

Broc Himelright, Fremont

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!