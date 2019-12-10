WASHINGTON TERRACE — Davis High's girls basketball team entered Tuesday with a 4-0 record, all four wins by double digits, and having all but one of those games in the bag at halftime.
That's where Tuesday's game at Bonneville appeared to be heading with the Darts leading 20-4 at halftime after their best defensive half for at least two years, despite their leading scorer Kylee Mabry being held to six points.
And then, as head coach Anne Jones put it, fortune smiled upon them.
"We're lucky to get out of this gym and win on Bonneville's home court. Bonneville is very well-coached by Tyler (Dunyon), and they play disciplined, they play hard and we made a run, then they made a run, we were lucky that we could hold onto that lead because they were coming after us," Jones said.
Davis survived a second-half charge by Bonneville, beating the Lakers 43-31 in the Darts' penultimate non-region game.
Beat Taylorsville on Thursday and Davis enters region play undefeated for the first time since at least before the 2006-07 season, as far back as online records go.
It wasn't so simple as taking the foot off the gas in the second half because whatever was said in the Lakers' (2-3) locker room at halftime had some sort of effect.
Bonneville got an and-one layup from Ginny Jenkins right after the restart, whittled the 16-point deficit down to 10, then eight, then had a chance to get it to six in the fourth quarter before an untimely traveling call gave Davis the ball back.
Darts guard Hannah Loveland promptly made a layup to restore the double-figure lead, then Mabry took a rebound coast-to-coast and made a left-handed layup past a defender for a 12-point cushion.
"It all starts with defense for us and so I got it started off a steal," Mabry said. "When I get those defensive stops, it goes into my offense and I want to look for the other players to see if they can score too. Our whole entire team is very good (in) transition."
Mabry scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter after being tightly guarded by Lakers forward Courtnie Porter most of the game. Ginny Jenkins and Laura Lindquist led the Lakers with eight points each.
Mabry drove to the left and made a layup early in the first quarter and Davis followed with a Loveland layup soon after.
Scoring stalled not for lack of effort, but for both defenses playing so well that there was pretty much nothing anyone could do outside of a fastbreak to get the offense rolling.
First quarter score: Davis 6, Bonneville 2.
"We talked really well on defense, we work together as a team and I think our defense has gotten a lot better since the beginning of the season," Mabry said.
Callie Tolman buried a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to ignite the Darts, which got a 3-pointer from Kelsey Leavitt soon after, followed by a Leavitt layup and two inside buckets from Phoebe Arnold. Leavitt and Arnold each scored seven.
Mabry then stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup that put Davis ahead 20-4 going into the locker room.
The Lakers are adjusting to a season in which they lost senior point guard Jenna Czarnecki for the year with a knee injury — she's a prominent figure on the bench right now as an assistant coach, though.
"For us, we're just trying to figure out who we are," Dunyon said. "Your best player goes down, I mean we've got a lot of talent and I think it's evident, I think you can see it between Porter, Jenkins, our guards are athletic. It comes down to a leadership thing, it comes down to a confidence thing, I mean, we're young."
The schedule doesn't lend them any favors. Up next is Layton, defending 4A runner-up Ridgeline, Logan and 6A Cyprus.