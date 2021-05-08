KAYSVILLE — Two years ago, track and field coaches at Davis High encouraged Parker Sagers to try a few different events and see which one he liked.
Sagers had friends who hung out with the pole vaulters, so he decided to give the pole vault a try.
“There’s not really any feeling like it, it’s just the only — a lot of track events, you have implements that you throw, but pole vault is the only one where you become the implement, so you’re basically trying to throw yourself as high as you can,” Sagers said.
Sagers, now a senior, owns the top boys pole vault mark in Utah high school track and field, having cleared 15 feet, 10 inches at the Davis District Championship meet in March.
His goal is to clear 16 feet, 6 inches (or the 5-meter mark in metric measurements), which would surpass the current state record of 16 feet, 3 inches set in 2019 by Riverton’s Robert Walker.
His coaches think he can do it, and so can he. The thing is, Sagers was essentially told he weighed too much to be a pole vaulter his sophomore year.
“Most of our pole sets go to a max pole rating of 180, and so I weighed like 175. I weigh the same now that I did sophomore year except it’s more muscle now,” Sagers said. “But I didn’t really lose weight, I just kind of had to watch it more carefully just in order to be able to stay at my top speed on the current poles.”
The poles, as Sagers said, have weight ratings. Track and field rules say vaulters can only use a pole that’s rated at or higher than a weight number higher than their own (for example, someone who weighs 175 pounds can’t use a pole rated at 170, they’d have to use one rated at 180).
Sagers’ sophomore year, Davis High didn’t have poles rated higher than 180. Jeff Agnello, one of the vault coaches at DHS, wasn’t keen on the idea of Sagers pole vaulting, but Sagers did anyway, quickly improved and eventually sold the coaches on the idea of investing time into him.
“I just didn’t have poles, my biggest pole was a 180. This kid is my most expensive vaulter I’ve ever had and he’s been worth every single penny,” Agnello said. “I told him he could jump but I didn’t know how far you can go.”
Agnello is a grant-writing “master,” according to Darts head coach Markham Hyde. Through that, Agnello procured higher weight-rated poles for Sagers.
As a sophomore, Sagers cleared 12 feet, 6 inches and took fifth at the region meet, barely missing out on qualifying for the state meet. In the 2020 indoor season, Sagers cleared 14 feet, 3 inches, then cleared 15 feet in the 2021 indoor season.
Now that the pole problem is settled, Sagers has been hard at work, trying to do whatever he can to help him vault just a few inches higher. He’s attempted 15 feet, 11 inches, and 16 feet at recent meets, but hasn’t cleared those marks yet.
“Right now, I’m kind of working on fine-tuning some things before region and state,” he said. “Just fixing some flaws in my form to be able to get me back on my bigger poles and actually get the state record.”
Sagers said he wants to study mechanical engineering in college, and when one hears him talk about the ins, outs, ups, downs and aspects about the pole vault, mechanical engineering makes a lot of sense.
He has the whole process dissected down to the tiniest details.
“Initially at takeoff, you want to be like as tall and long as possible, which makes it easier to get in and deeper into the pit,” Sagers said. “So one of the things I’ve been working on is keeping my trail leg long, the leg I jump off of which is my left, because in my swing I tuck it in a little bit and that doesn’t put as much power into the pole ... that’s one of the reasons I’ve come up short, is because I think I have to get upside down so quick and I tuck it in and don’t do my normal jumps.”
Over the years, Davis High has built a successful track and field culture and the Darts are seemingly de-facto region champions at the start of every season. Hyde says the pole vaulters take it to another level.
“The kids really get into it. I call them vault nerds because they study so much about technique and can tell you all about current and former pole vault stars like (current men’s world-record holder) Mondo Duplantis, (1988 Olympic gold medalist) Sergey Bubka and (women’s American record holder) Sandi Morris,” he said.
Sagers’ next chance to hit a personal record, and perhaps a state record, will be at this coming week’s Region 1 track and field championships, hosted at Davis.
If he doesn’t get it then, Davis is hosting the state track and field meet the next week (traditional venue BYU wasn’t going to allow the number of fans the UHSAA wanted), so he could try it again in a place he’s used to.
Sagers isn’t the Davis only pole vaulter to keep eyes on. Fellow senior Ryan Crook has cleared 15 feet, 6 inches, which smashed his previous outdoor track personal record of 12 feet.
Crook’s mark ranks third in the state and coaches think he’s also plenty capable of breaking the state record.
“And he’s only been jumping one year, he literally started last year,” Agnello said. “Pole vault is hard to get down in a year. There’s a lot of factors. When you go from nothing to 15-6 in a year, that is absolutely amazing.”
Before Walker broke the record in 2019, the boys pole vault record in Utah was held by a Davis Dart, Dixon Brown, who cleared both 16 feet, 2 1/4 inches, and 16 feet, 1 inch in 1995, according to the UHSAA record book.
If the stars align, Agnello said both Crook and Sagers could put their names atop that list.